10-Minute Food Delivery Startup Swish Raises USD 2 Mn Funding

Bengaluru-based quick commerce startup Swish has raised USD 2 million in its maiden funding round, led by Accel. The round also saw participation from angel investors Abhiraj Bhal and Varun Khaitan, along with former Swiggy Instamart head Karthik Gurumurthy.

Founded in 2024 by Aniket Shah, Ujjwal Sukheja, and Saran S, Swish offers a 10-minute food delivery service, managing the entire process from food preparation to doorstep delivery. The company operates cloud kitchens in Bengaluru's HSR Layout and Bellandur and plans to expand to Koramangala and Sarjapur by November.

With a focus on convenience, Swish serves within a compact 1.5–2 km radius and offers 70–80 SKUs on its app, covering indulgences, snacks, beverages, and meals. The funds will be used to scale operations across Bengaluru and expand into other Tier-I cities.

Commenting on the milestone, CEO Aniket Shah said, "Quick commerce has become indispensable as people demand faster solutions for everyday needs. Despite advancements in delivery services, food delivery still lags with 30-60 minute timelines. Swish was born to bridge this gap, delivering not just speed but reliability. We're thrilled to have Accel as partners to propel our vision forward."

Theranautilus Secures USD 1.2 Mn Funding for Nanorobotics in Healthcare

Theranautilus, a pioneering deep-tech startup specialising in nanorobotic solutions for healthcare, has raised USD 1.2 million in its seed funding round led by pi Ventures. Golden Sparrow Ventures and angel investors, including Tracxn CEO Abhishek Goyal and Groww CEO Lalit Keshre, also participated.

The Bengaluru-based firm plans to channel the funds into commercialising its nanorobotics-based medical devices, initially targeting dental care applications. Additionally, it aims to develop its go-to-market strategy and expand the technology into other healthcare domains.

Founded in 2020 by Ambarish Ghosh, Debayan Dasgupta, and Peddi Shanmukh Srinivas, Theranautilus focuses on addressing critical dental health challenges like hypersensitivity, a condition affecting over 2 billion people globally and valued at USD 6 billion.

Its innovative approach employs precision-engineered nanorobots to deliver biocompatible materials that mimic natural structures, offering long-term relief by repairing damaged dental tissue.

Theranautilus, backed by international patents and technology, aims to develop and commercialise precision theranostics-based interventions to manage cancer therapy and other diseases.

"Their treatment for dental hypersensitivity could revolutionize a multi-billion-dollar industry while setting new healthcare standards," said Sohil Bhagat, Principal at pi Ventures.