Confido Health, Quanfluence, and Fitsol Raise Early-Stage Funding

Founders of Confido Health, Quanfluence, and Fitsol

Together Fund Leads USD 3 Mn Investment in Confido Health's AI-Driven Solutions

AI-focused healthtech startup Confido Health has raised USD 3 million in its seed funding round led by Together Fund, with participation from MedMountain Ventures, Rebellion VC, DeVC, Operators Studio, and strategic healthcare operators. This follows its pre-seed round led by Momentum Capital.

Based in New York, Confido Health plans to utilise the funds to enhance its AI-driven technology and expand into new specialties, including surgery, orthopaedics, dental, renal, and paediatrics.

"The US healthcare industry spends roughly USD 1 trillion on staffing, yet there is a shortage of 30 million workers in the country. That is a sharp problem that we have identified, and we are building a software product, what we call artificial intelligence (AI) digital workers, to fill this staffing gap. Whenever there is a need for workers, we plug in our (digital) workers who will perform those tasks related to administrative activities efficiently," said Chetan Reddy, CEO of Confido Health.

Founded by Chetan Reddy and Vichar Shroff, Confido Health enables AI workers to manage tasks such as appointment scheduling, insurance verification, and care coordination. These digital workers integrate with existing healthcare systems in less than five minutes through no-code deployment, providing seamless end-to-end task automation.

Confido's AI digital workers process unstructured data in a HIPAA-compliant manner, enabling real-time task completion. Validated on real-world datasets, they engage with patients in multiple languages and manage simultaneous tasks efficiently.

Confido currently serves 15 customers across 50+ locations, reaching 50,000 patients monthly.

Pi Ventures Leads USD 2 Mn Investment in Quantum Startup Quanfluence

Pune-based quantum technology startup Quanfluence has raised USD 2 million in a seed funding round led by Pi Ventures, with participation from Golden Sparrow and Reena Dayal, founder of the Quantum Ecosystems and Technology Council of India (QETCI).

The funding will enable Quanfluence to enhance its near-term products and accelerate the development of its flagship quantum computing systems.

Founded in 2021 and incubated at the IIT Madras Incubation Center, the startup specialises in photonic quantum technology, utilising light waves for computational processes. Its technology focuses on scalable, fault-tolerant quantum systems with applications in financial optimization, logistics, and delivery route planning.

Currently, Quanfluence boasts an optical Ising machine capable of processing 128 interconnected variables and about 10,000 permutations. An advanced version, handling 10–25 million permutations, is slated for launch next quarter.

Led by co-founder and CEO Sujoy Chakravarty, who previously co-founded Silicon and Beyond (acquired by Synopsys in 2018), Quanfluence recorded $400,000 in revenue last year.

"Quanfluence represents the ideal fusion of cutting-edge innovation, bold vision, and near-term commercialization in quantum computing," said Shubham Sandeep, managing director at Pi Ventures, highlighting the transformative potential of their photonic-based technology.

Transition VC Leads USD 1 Mn Round for Fitsol's AI-Driven Sustainability Platform

Fitsol, a leading decarbonisation platform for the manufacturing industry, has raised USD 1 million in a seed funding round led by Transition VC.

The funding will fuel Fitsol's growth across three strategic areas: enhancing its AI-driven platform, Kyoto, expanding its talent pool, and developing a first-of-its-kind sustainability solutions marketplace tailored for B2B clients.

The platform leverages advanced analytics to measure, report, and actively reduce carbon emissions, focusing on Scope 3 emissions, which account for up to 90% of a company's carbon footprint. Kyoto tracks emissions across Scopes 1, 2, and 3 while providing actionable insights for industries to adopt sustainable solutions, including green logistics, sustainable packaging, and waste management.

Founded in 2022 by Anand Pathak, Akshay Tandon, Manoj Sharma, Sunil Bansal, and Vikas Kalra, Fitsol has become a trusted partner to industry leaders like JK Tyre, JBM Group, and Hindware, and supports supply chains of automotive giants including Mahindra, Hero, and OLA Electric.

"Our solutions show that decarbonisation and cost efficiency can coexist, delivering 15–20% cost savings on carbon reduction projects," said Anand Pathak, Founder and CEO. "Sustainability is not just an obligation; it's a competitive advantage."

Fitsol's innovative approach simplifies the journey to net-zero while proving its financial viability.
