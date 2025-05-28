Ahmedabad's Orbitt Space Secures USD 1 Mn Funding Led by pi Ventures The freshly raised capital will be deployed across three core areas: accelerating product design and engineering, expanding Orbitt's elite team of space scientists and engineers, and conducting rigorous prototype testing to validate their proprietary propulsion and avionics systems.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Orbitt Space Founders

Orbitt Space, an Ahmedabad-based space-tech startup, has raised USD 1 million in pre-seed funding led by pi Ventures, with participation from IIMA Ventures. This milestone investment will power the company's development of breakthrough air-breathing electric propulsion systems and advanced satellite bus platforms tailored for Ultra Low Earth Orbit (ULEO), a largely untapped orbital zone below 250 km altitude.

Founded in early 2025 by ex-ISRO scientists Christopher Parmar (CEO) and Anupam Kumar (CTO), Orbitt Space is on a mission to redefine satellite operations. Drawing from their hands-on experience with high-reliability space systems, the founders aim to solve the critical challenges of high atmospheric drag and limited fuel capacity that have historically prevented long-duration missions in ULEO.

The freshly raised capital will be deployed across three core areas: accelerating product design and engineering, expanding Orbitt's elite team of space scientists and engineers, and conducting rigorous prototype testing to validate their proprietary propulsion and avionics systems.

"ULEO is the cleanest and most strategic orbit around Earth, yet it has remained inaccessible until now," said Parmar. "Our electric propulsion system will change that, enabling satellites to operate longer missions at low altitudes while delivering advanced imaging and data capabilities without contributing to orbital pollution."

Orbitt Space is developing a novel propulsion technology that uses residual atmospheric gases as propellant, eliminating the need for traditional onboard fuel. This fuel-free system, integrated into a 200kg-class agile satellite bus, will empower missions in Earth observation, telecommunications, climate monitoring, surveillance, and scientific research—areas where sharper imaging, low latency, and radiation protection are key advantages of ULEO.

Kumar added, "For us, this isn't just about building propulsion systems—it's about reshaping how we access space. Our goal is to redefine global benchmarks for satellite performance, cost, and sustainability."

Shubham Sandeep, Managing Director at pi Ventures, said "Orbitt Space is reimagining in-space propulsion by replacing traditional fuel with atmospheric gases. We're thrilled to support their bold vision for a cleaner, more efficient future in spacetech."

Currently in the development phase, Orbitt plans to validate its systems with in-orbit demonstrations before launching commercially.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Leela Hotels IPO Fully Subscribed on Day 3, NSE to Settle Disputes with SEBI Ahead of IPO

The initial public offering (IPO) from the operator of Leela Palaces Hotels and Resorts is on its last day and has been subscribed 3.63 times so far, led by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs). The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE) is said to be offering close to a staggering INR 1,000 crores to settle longstanding disputes with the country's market regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), in its quest to get publicly listed, according to a report.

By Prince Kariappa
News and Trends

GROWiT Raises USD 3 Mn to Power the Future of Protective Farming

The Series A funding round was led by GVFL, with participation from Veloce Opportunities Fund, JITO, We Founder Circle, Sunicon Ventures Fund, Progrowth Ventures, and Hyderabad Angels.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Science & Technology

How I Turned AI Into a Teammate, Not Just a Tool — and How You Can, Too

By now, you're probably using AI to lighten your load in one way or another. But are you truly getting the most out of its abilities as an assistant?

By Aytekin Tank
News and Trends

Bhaane Group Invests in Simply Nam's Beauty Vision

The funding will be deployed to expand Simply Nam's product portfolio, scale operations, and double its monthly recurring revenue (MRR) over the next year, solidifying its position in the country's fast-growing beauty sector.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

NSE and WE HUB Ink MoU to Empower Women Entrepreneurs and Boost Financial Literacy in Telangana

This strategic collaboration will focus on enhancing financial awareness through investor awareness programs (IAPs), guiding women-led micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in accessing capital via NSE's EMERGE platform, and implementing a comprehensive Student Skilling Program in the BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) sector.

By Entrepreneur Staff