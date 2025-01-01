Piper Serica Angel Fund
Astrogate Labs and Pickkup Raise Early-Stage Funding
Rupeeflo, LegUp, and Rubyworks Secure Early-Stage Funding to Drive Growth
Funstop Games, Pikndel, and DesignX Secure Fresh Funding to Fuel Growth and Innovation
Health Insurtech Startup FlashAid, Logistics Optimisation Startup MatchLog Solutions, and Healthtech Startup Endimension Technology Raise Pre-Series A Funding
