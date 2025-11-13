The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds.

Haircare Startup &Done Raises INR 6.5 Cr in Pre-seed Funding

Gurugram-based professional haircare brand &Done has secured INR 6.5 crore in a pre-seed funding round led by All In Capital, with participation from M.G. Investments and several angel investors.

The brand plans to use the funds to expand its team, boost product development, and strengthen its salon network and direct-to-consumer presence across India.

Founded in 2025 by Saumya Yadav and Atit Jain, &Done focuses on creating science-backed, professional-grade haircare products tailored for Indian hair and climate conditions.

The brand operates through a hybrid model combining salon distribution and direct sales. It currently works with 1,500 stylists across more than 300 premium salons in major cities, offering high-performance shampoos and conditioners for heat-styled and treated hair.

Deep Tech Startup Coratia Technologies Secures INR 5 Cr Funding

Odisha-based deep tech startup Coratia Technologies has raised INR 5 crore in a funding round led by Piper Serica Angel Fund.

The indigenous underwater robotics company builds advanced autonomous systems for defence and industrial use.

Existing investors MGF Kavachh and Pontaq Ventures had previously invested over INR 17 crore in July 2025 to support India's self-reliance in subsea robotics.

The latest fundraise comes after Coratia secured an INR 66 crore contract from the Indian Navy for its indigenously developed Underwater Remotely Operated Vehicle named Jalasimha. The startup said the new capital will help strengthen in-house research and development, expand manufacturing capacity, upgrade product lines, and explore global opportunities.

Founded by Debendra Pradhan and Biswajit Swain, Coratia is incubated at NIT Rourkela. Its flagship systems include Jalasimha, Jaladuta, Oceanus, and Navya.

The startup has also executed projects with the Indian Railways and IOCL Paradip. Recently, Coratia was invited to Brunei Darussalam to showcase its robotic systems for underwater inspections and maintenance in the offshore energy sector.

EV Charging Startup ACS Energy Bags INR 1.1 Cr Funding

EV charging startup ACS Energy has raised INR 1.1 crore in a pre-seed funding round led by Inflection Point Ventures.

The startup plans to use the funds to install 5,000 UPI-enabled EV charging stations across Maharashtra and Gujarat and to build AI-based energy management systems for high-rise buildings.

Founded in 2022 by Jash Sheth and Mihir Bhanushali, ACS Energy combines hardware and software to create efficient, accessible, and digitally integrated charging solutions. Its chargers support two, three, and four-wheelers, while the in-house ACS Pay system enables instant UPI transactions.

The startup focuses on improving charging infrastructure for residential complexes and high-rise buildings by offering AI systems that optimise power distribution and minimise energy waste.

Currently operating in Mumbai, Pune, Surat, Ahmedabad, and Kerala, ACS Energy aims to expand its footprint across India.

FES Cafe Raises USD 1 Mn in Pre-Series A Round

Mumbai-based FES Cafe has secured about USD 1 million in a pre-Series A funding round led by 12 Flags, with participation from existing investor Wolfpack Labs.

The cafe chain had earlier raised INR 3 crore in a seed round from Wolfpack Labs in July this year.

The new funds will support the company's expansion across Delhi NCR, the development of a central production kitchen, and the hiring of new talent to strengthen its operations.

Founded by Vidur Mayor, FES Cafe offers an all-eggless menu featuring baked cookies, puddings, alternative-ingredient cakes, and seasonal desserts, along with savoury dishes. The outlets also include arcade game sections and host community events such as Coffee Raves.

The brand describes itself as a third space for young India and claims a growing customer base among Gen Z and millennials.