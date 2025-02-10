Rupeeflo, LegUp, and Rubyworks Secure Early-Stage Funding to Drive Growth

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

LegUp Secures INR 2 Cr Funding to Revolutionise Caregiving Tech in India

Bengaluru-based caregiving-tech startup LegUp has raised INR 2 crore (~USD 250K) in pre-seed funding from Bluebridge Capital Private Limited. This marks the company's first fundraising round since its inception in May 2024. The capital infusion will be directed towards enhancing technology, expanding operations, and developing two mobile applications to further streamline caregiving services.

LegUp offers a wide range of high-quality caregiving and companion services, including japa nanny care, babysitting, and elderly homecare solutions. The platform has already onboarded over 10,000 skilled caregivers and serves both baby care and elder care segments. With a month-over-month revenue growth of 40%, LegUp currently boasts a monthly recurring revenue (MRR) of INR 22 lakh and aims to reach an annual revenue of INR 15 crore by the next fiscal year.

As the company scales its operations, LegUp is set to launch geriatric care and concierge services, aiming to provide compassionate and trusted caregiving solutions for modern Indian families.

Rupeeflo Raises USD 1 Mn Funding to Simplify NRI Investments in India

Fintech startup Rupeeflo has secured USD 1 million in a pre-seed funding round led by Piper Serica Angel Fund, with participation from industry veterans Ravi Shankar (Co-founder, Active AI), Kishore Natarajan, and Kedar Kulkarni (Co-founder, Hyperverge).

Founded in 2024 by Dharmendra Maurya, Ashish Jha, and Manav Bharambe, Rupeeflo aims to revolutionise banking and investment access for NRIs. The fresh capital will fuel the rollout of a full-stack NRI investment platform, introduce instant UPI access, and support global expansion.

Rupeeflo enables NRIs to open NRE/NRO accounts digitally within 10 minutes and gain seamless, paperless access to Indian stock markets, mutual funds, and index funds—eliminating regulatory hurdles. The company is initially focusing on the US and UK markets, with plans to expand across global NRI hubs.

"We are fixing the complexity of investing in India for NRIs," said Ashish Jha, Co-founder of Rupeeflo. "In the US alone, NRIs hold over USD 300 billion in low-yield savings due to regulatory bottlenecks."

CEO Dharmendra Maurya highlighted the platform's mission to empower NRIs. "For decades, they've been the backbone of India's economy but kept at arm's length by the financial system. Rupeeflo changes that, making participation in India's growth simple and friction-free."

Rubyworks Secures Pre-Series A Funding to Revolutionise Financial Research

Mumbai-based flexi-talent financial research platform Rubyworks has raised an undisclosed amount in its Pre-Series A funding round from global and Indian investors. The fresh capital will accelerate its platform launch, bolster the technology team, onboard finance experts, and fuel marketing efforts for global expansion.

Founded by finance veterans Nirav Morakhia and Mithil Pawar, Rubyworks currently operates with a 30-member team across Mumbai and Pune, serving clients in 10 countries. The company is developing an AI-driven platform that connects investment banks, PE/VC funds, startups, and corporates with a curated talent pool of in-house analysts and freelance finance experts.

"Our platform bridges the gap between expert knowledge and strategic execution, helping businesses navigate complex financial landscapes with agility," said Nirav Morakhia, Co-founder of Rubyworks. The platform aims to deliver high-quality financial research at a fraction of the cost of traditional KPOs, redefining the financial research landscape.