The following Indian startups have announced their latest investment rounds.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Astrogate Labs Secures USD 1.3 Mn Funding

Bengaluru-based space-tech startup Astrogate Labs has raised USD 1.3 million in a pre-Series funding round led by Piper Serica Angel Fund.

The capital will help the company accelerate the development of laser communication terminals, scale operations, and strengthen partnerships with space agencies and defense organisations.

"This funding marks a significant milestone in our growth," said Nitish Singh, CEO of Astrogate Labs. "Laser communication systems are rapidly gaining traction for their superior throughput and efficiency. This investment will enable us to expand our solutions into terrestrial and airborne applications."

Founded by Nitish Singh, Yogeshwaran J, and Subhajit Chakraborty, Astrogate Labs focuses on enhancing data downlink capabilities for small satellite constellations. With over 25,000 small satellites expected in orbit by 2030, traditional radio frequency systems face severe bandwidth constraints. Astrogate's laser communication solutions offer a high-speed alternative, delivering up to 10 Gbps secure data transmission.

The startup has already demonstrated successful projects with defense organisations, including an indigenous ship-to-ship laser communication terminal. Astrogate has also received industry recognition, winning the DRDO Dare to Dream 4.0 award and graduating from the Seraphim Space Accelerator APAC Program in 2023.

Piper Serica's Abhay Agarwal emphasized the fund's bullish outlook on SpaceTech, stating, "We expect laser-based communication to be a game changer across critical sectors." The firm also plans to invest in three more space-tech startups by April this year.

Pickkup Secures USD 500K Funding

Pickkup, a leading mid-mile and last-mile logistics solutions provider, has raised USD 500,000 in its Seed Round, led by We Founder Circle (WFC). The funding also saw participation from prominent angel investors across India, Australia, and the USA.

The investment will fuel Pickkup's expansion of its electric fleet, strengthen its team, and enhance its technology stack to improve logistics efficiency. The startup aims to maximise fleet utilisation while reducing environmental impact.

"Our vision is clear: to build a sustainable, tech-driven logistics ecosystem that leverages the low operating costs of EVs for maximum efficiency and affordability," said Ankush Sharma, Co-founder and CEO of Pickkup.io.

Pickkup is at the forefront of the decarbonisation movement in logistics, ensuring its 100% electric fleet is operational for extended hours daily. The company's innovative approach enables businesses to adopt eco-friendly delivery solutions without compromising speed or cost-effectiveness.

Neeraj Tyagi, Co-founder and CEO of We Founder Circle, stated, "Pickkup represents the future of logistics with its focus on sustainability and operational excellence. We believe it will create a significant impact, much like Zypp Electric, Evify, and Traqo."

Founded by Ankush Sharma (CEO), Chandra Shekhar (CTO), and Upma Sharma (COO) in Chandigarh, Pickkup is redefining logistics with advanced technology and a fully electric fleet, positioning itself as a pioneer in sustainable delivery solutions.