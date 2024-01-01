Pixxel

News and Trends

growX Ventures Launches Fund II with a Target Corpus of INR 400 Cr

Fund II aims to target early-stage and growth-stage investments, backing 20–24 startups in deeptech sectors. It plans to deploy INR 10 crore in seed and INR 20–30 crore in Series B rounds.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Spacetech Leader Pixxel Secures Additional USD 24 Mn, Total Series B Funding Reaches USD 60 Mn

The Series B round saw participation from new investors M&G Catalyst and Glade Brook Capital Partners, who joined existing backers, including Google, Radical Ventures, Lightspeed, and others.

News and Trends

10 Indian Tech Startups Chosen for WEF's Technology Pioneers

Amperehour Solar, Cropin, Entri HealthPlix, International Battery Company, Niramai, NxtWave, Pixxel, Sarvam AI, and String Bio are the Indian startups that made the selection.

Entrepreneurs

This 2-Year-Old Spacetech Startup Is Building Earth Imaging Satellite To Help Sectors

Pixxel is aiming to launch two satellites by the end of this year and aims to put up a constellation of 36 more satellites in space by the end of 2023