growX Ventures Launches Fund II with a Target Corpus of INR 400 Cr
Fund II aims to target early-stage and growth-stage investments, backing 20–24 startups in deeptech sectors. It plans to deploy INR 10 crore in seed and INR 20–30 crore in Series B rounds.
Spacetech Leader Pixxel Secures Additional USD 24 Mn, Total Series B Funding Reaches USD 60 Mn
The Series B round saw participation from new investors M&G Catalyst and Glade Brook Capital Partners, who joined existing backers, including Google, Radical Ventures, Lightspeed, and others.
10 Indian Tech Startups Chosen for WEF's Technology Pioneers
Amperehour Solar, Cropin, Entri HealthPlix, International Battery Company, Niramai, NxtWave, Pixxel, Sarvam AI, and String Bio are the Indian startups that made the selection.
This 2-Year-Old Spacetech Startup Is Building Earth Imaging Satellite To Help Sectors
Pixxel is aiming to launch two satellites by the end of this year and aims to put up a constellation of 36 more satellites in space by the end of 2023