Nothing Before Coffee Raises USD 2.3 Mn from Prath Ventures
The Jaipur-based brand plans to utilise the funds to expand to over 150 stores by FY2026, particularly targeting Tier-II and Tier-III cities, while also investing in digital capabilities, supply chain optimisation, and hiring.
Snack Brand Eat Better Co Raises INR 17 Cr Funding from Prath Ventures
The Jaipur-based startup, which earlier grabbed headlines for securing a deal at an INR 100 crore valuation on Shark Tank India from Namita Thapar, plans to utilise the fresh capital to expand its product line and double down on Q-commerce.
Theater, Mytek Innovations, and ReCircle Raise Funding
Prath Ventures Raises INR 120 Cr in Second Close, Makes Three Investments
The Mumbai-based firm plans to spend the corpus within the next 18 to 24 months since it believes that this is a good vintage to invest in.