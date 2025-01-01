Prath Ventures

News and Trends

Nothing Before Coffee Raises USD 2.3 Mn from Prath Ventures

The Jaipur-based brand plans to utilise the funds to expand to over 150 stores by FY2026, particularly targeting Tier-II and Tier-III cities, while also investing in digital capabilities, supply chain optimisation, and hiring.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Snack Brand Eat Better Co Raises INR 17 Cr Funding from Prath Ventures

The Jaipur-based startup, which earlier grabbed headlines for securing a deal at an INR 100 crore valuation on Shark Tank India from Namita Thapar, plans to utilise the fresh capital to expand its product line and double down on Q-commerce.

Theater, Mytek Innovations, and ReCircle Raise Funding

The startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.

Prath Ventures Raises INR 120 Cr in Second Close, Makes Three Investments

The Mumbai-based firm plans to spend the corpus within the next 18 to 24 months since it believes that this is a good vintage to invest in.