Fashion Brand Miraggio Secures USD 6.5 Mn to Open 20 Stores, Launch 500+ New Products Miraggio plans to open 15 to 20 offline stores across India over the next two years and introduce more than 500 new products within 18 months.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Mohit Jain, Founder and CEO of Miraggio

Delhi-based fashion handbag and accessories brand Miraggio has raised USD 6.5 million (INR 55 crore) in a funding round led by RPSG Capital Ventures and Client Associates Alternate Fund, with participation from Prath Ventures.

This round follows an earlier USD 1.2 million raised in 2023, bringing Miraggio's total funding to USD 7.7 million.

The fresh capital will be deployed to accelerate retail expansion, enhance brand development, upgrade technology, and grow the team.

Miraggio plans to open 15 to 20 offline stores across India over the next two years and introduce more than 500 new products within 18 months. These additions will include laptop bags, backpacks, mini bags, clutches, and small leather goods, broadening the brand's appeal.

Founded in 2019 by Mohit Jain, Miraggio is redefining accessible luxury in the fashion accessories space. The brand combines cutting-edge design, quality craftsmanship, and a keen understanding of contemporary women's style. It has won the loyalty of over 700,000 customers and rapidly established itself in a competitive market.

Mohit Jain, Founder and CEO of Miraggio, said, "We are thrilled to welcome our new investors on board and truly value their belief in Miraggio's long-term vision. This funding marks a pivotal moment for us as we accelerate our journey toward becoming an omnichannel fashion handbag and accessories brand. With a sharper focus on delivering elevated retail experiences, expanding our product portfolio, and building deeper connections with customers across India, we're excited to shape the next chapter of Miraggio's growth story."

Abhishek Goenka, Managing Partner at RPSG Capital Ventures, stated, "Miraggio stands apart in its ability to offer exceptional value for money, combining aspirational design, quality, and experience with premium affordable pricing, making it highly relevant to India's new-age consumers."

Shivam Diwan, Executive Director at Client Associates Alternate Fund, added, "Miraggio's commitment to innovation positions them well to reshape the handbag and accessories industry in India."
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Side Hustle

Want to Start a Side Hustle Helping a Small Business? Here Are the Gigs That Pay the Most.

It's National Small Business Month — and a great time to start a side hustle.

By Amanda Breen
News and Trends

Recur Club Announces Credit Offerings for Startups Beyond Series A and SMEs

In FY 24–25, the platform also plans to deploy an additional INR 2000 crores through its Recur Swift program for startups.

By Paromita Gupta
Business News

IBM Replaced Hundreds of HR Workers With AI, According to Its CEO

IBM CEO Arvind Krishna said the move led to more hiring in other areas.

By Sherin Shibu
News and Trends

NBFCs Are Quietly Powering India's MSME Revolution

Between FY21 and FY24, NBFCs recorded a 32 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in MSME lending, albeit on a smaller base, compared to 20.9 per cent for private banks and 10.4 per cent for public sector banks.

By Aditya Pran Mahanta
Business News

23andMe Is Selling Its Customers' Genetic Data to Drug Maker Regeneron: 'The Power of Genetics and Data'

The database includes DNA samples from about 15 million people.

By Sherin Shibu