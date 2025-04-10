Snack Brand Eat Better Co Raises INR 17 Cr Funding from Prath Ventures The Jaipur-based startup, which earlier grabbed headlines for securing a deal at an INR 100 crore valuation on Shark Tank India from Namita Thapar, plans to utilise the fresh capital to expand its product line and double down on Q-commerce.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Eat Better Co

Snack brand Eat Better Co has raised Rs 17 crore in a pre-Series A funding round, co-led by Prath Ventures and Spring Marketing Capital, with participation from existing investors.

The Jaipur-based startup, which earlier grabbed headlines for securing a deal at an INR 100 crore valuation on Shark Tank India from Namita Thapar, plans to utilise the fresh capital to expand its product line and double down on Q-commerce.

Founded in 2020 by Mridula Kanoria, Vidushi Kajaria, and Shaurya Kanoria, Eat Better Co is an internet-first brand offering a range of multi-category healthy snacks. From sweets and namkeens to seeds and nut mixes, the brand is on a mission to make better-for-you snacks using real ingredients, replicating the essence of homemade goodness.

"When we started, it was just about making great snacks for friends and family. But over the years, we realised we were solving a much bigger problem—people wanted delicious, healthy snacks they could trust," said Mridula Kanoria, Co-founder, Eat Better Co.

The company claims to fulfill over 2 lakh orders every month, with a strong presence across leading platforms including Swiggy Instamart, Zepto, and Blinkit, leveraging quick commerce to drive consumer delight.

"Snacking is an impulse-driven category. Being present on Q-commerce allows us to meet consumers where they are, exactly when they crave a snack," added Shaurya Kanoria, Co-founder.

Harmanpreet Singh, Founder of Prath Ventures, noted, "Eat Better operates in product categories that Indians fundamentally love—namkeens and sweets. We believe there's an exciting opportunity to contemporize these with new-age flavours and modern nutrition."

Eat Better Co had earlier raised USD 1.12 million from Mumbai Angels and others.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Growing a Business

CEO of 8-Figure Company Says You Don't Need to Be an Expert for Your Business to Thrive — You Just Need This Mindset

In today's fast-changing business landscape, knowing a little about a lot ensures your success.

By Pedro Sostre
Growing a Business

I Employ 75 People Across 10 Countries — Here Are the 3 Skills That Helped Me Build My Global Team

Knowing how to collaborate with people around the world requires a few important skills in order to help foster and grow global connections for a business.

By Dr. Christina Rahm
News and Trends

Treebo Partners with Accor and InterGlobe to Power Ibis and Mercure Brands in India

The new partnership will create a robust, integrated platform focused on the mid-market segment, leveraging Treebo's technological strengths and distribution capabilities.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business Ideas

91 Service Business Ideas to Start Today

Get started in this growing industry, with options that range from IT consulting to childcare.

By Guen Sublette
Starting a Business

5 Things I Learned Growing $2,000 Into a Multi-Million Dollar Business

Swedish entrepreneur Fredrik van Huynh shares what every entrepreneur should live by to succeed in a relentless business world.

By Fredrik van Huynh