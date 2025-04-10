The Jaipur-based startup, which earlier grabbed headlines for securing a deal at an INR 100 crore valuation on Shark Tank India from Namita Thapar, plans to utilise the fresh capital to expand its product line and double down on Q-commerce.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Snack brand Eat Better Co has raised Rs 17 crore in a pre-Series A funding round, co-led by Prath Ventures and Spring Marketing Capital, with participation from existing investors.

The Jaipur-based startup, which earlier grabbed headlines for securing a deal at an INR 100 crore valuation on Shark Tank India from Namita Thapar, plans to utilise the fresh capital to expand its product line and double down on Q-commerce.

Founded in 2020 by Mridula Kanoria, Vidushi Kajaria, and Shaurya Kanoria, Eat Better Co is an internet-first brand offering a range of multi-category healthy snacks. From sweets and namkeens to seeds and nut mixes, the brand is on a mission to make better-for-you snacks using real ingredients, replicating the essence of homemade goodness.

"When we started, it was just about making great snacks for friends and family. But over the years, we realised we were solving a much bigger problem—people wanted delicious, healthy snacks they could trust," said Mridula Kanoria, Co-founder, Eat Better Co.

The company claims to fulfill over 2 lakh orders every month, with a strong presence across leading platforms including Swiggy Instamart, Zepto, and Blinkit, leveraging quick commerce to drive consumer delight.

"Snacking is an impulse-driven category. Being present on Q-commerce allows us to meet consumers where they are, exactly when they crave a snack," added Shaurya Kanoria, Co-founder.

Harmanpreet Singh, Founder of Prath Ventures, noted, "Eat Better operates in product categories that Indians fundamentally love—namkeens and sweets. We believe there's an exciting opportunity to contemporize these with new-age flavours and modern nutrition."

Eat Better Co had earlier raised USD 1.12 million from Mumbai Angels and others.