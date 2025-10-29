Home Care Products Maker Happi Planet Bags USD 2 Mn Funding The fresh funds were raised from Fireside Ventures and Prath Ventures.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Mayank Gupta and Nimeet Dhokai, Co-founders of Happi Planet

Mumbai-based home care products maker Happi Planet has secured USD 2 million (around INR 18 crore) in funding from Fireside Ventures and Prath Ventures.

The startup plans to use the fresh capital to expand its product categories, strengthen its team, and enhance brand visibility while maintaining sustainable growth.

Founded in 2021 by Nimeet Dhokai and Mayank Gupta, Happi Planet offers eco-friendly home care solutions, including laundry liquids, dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners, and floor cleaners.

The startup sells its products through direct-to-consumer platforms, online marketplaces, and select offline stores.

Focused on urban households, Happi Planet aims to widen its reach across more cities and retail outlets.

The brand operates in a competitive market, facing both established players and emerging brands such as Neynto, Beco, The Better Home, Godrej Consumer Products, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Fireside Ventures Leads INR 20 Cr Funding in Oroos Confectionery

The Noida-based confectionery startup plans to utilise the fresh capital to set up a fully automated manufacturing facility in Greater Noida and strengthen its distribution network across tier II and tier III cities.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

SBI Mutual Fund Invests INR 100 Cr in Lenskart Ahead of IPO

The deal precedes Lenskart's IPO, which is scheduled to open on Friday, October 31, 2025.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Starting a Business

10 Best Business Segments That Create Million-Dollar Fortunes

This article will cover ten specific business segments that today's entrepreneurs are devoting their time and money to.

By Tom Corley
News and Trends

Food Solutions Startup Fambo Secures INR 21.55 Cr Funding

The startup plans to utilise the new capital to expand its geographical presence, diversify its product portfolio, strengthen its technology stack, and build its team.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Marketing

Why the Next Era of Branding Belongs to Those Who Show Up

In this Age of Presence, the most powerful marketing strategy of all is simply showing up.

By John Emery