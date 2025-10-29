The fresh funds were raised from Fireside Ventures and Prath Ventures.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Mumbai-based home care products maker Happi Planet has secured USD 2 million (around INR 18 crore) in funding from Fireside Ventures and Prath Ventures.

The startup plans to use the fresh capital to expand its product categories, strengthen its team, and enhance brand visibility while maintaining sustainable growth.

Founded in 2021 by Nimeet Dhokai and Mayank Gupta, Happi Planet offers eco-friendly home care solutions, including laundry liquids, dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners, and floor cleaners.

The startup sells its products through direct-to-consumer platforms, online marketplaces, and select offline stores.

Focused on urban households, Happi Planet aims to widen its reach across more cities and retail outlets.

The brand operates in a competitive market, facing both established players and emerging brands such as Neynto, Beco, The Better Home, Godrej Consumer Products, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC.