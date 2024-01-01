Pune based

News and Trends

House Financing Startup Altum Credo Raises USD 40 Mn in Series C from Z3Partners, Oikocredit, and Others

The Pune-based platform aims to use the proceeds from the current fund raise to achieve AUM growth by further enhancing its distribution network and expanding its operational footprint.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Electronica Finance Secures USD 48 Mn in Series B from LeapFrog and Aavishkaar

The funding will allow the Pune-based platform to scale up MSME credit, rooftop solar financing, and microloan-against-property (LAP) businesses.

News and Trends

Venture Catalysts and Anicut Capital Invest INR 4.75 Cr Seed Capital in Attron Automotive

The Pune-based startup plans to use the raised funds for technological advancements and innovation.

News and Trends

Shraddha Kapoor Roped in as Co-Founder by Demi Fine Jewellery Startup Palmonas

Pune-based jewellery startup Palmonas provides a range of demi-fine jewellery made with stainless steel and sterling silver.