House Financing Startup Altum Credo Raises USD 40 Mn in Series C from Z3Partners, Oikocredit, and Others
The Pune-based platform aims to use the proceeds from the current fund raise to achieve AUM growth by further enhancing its distribution network and expanding its operational footprint.
Electronica Finance Secures USD 48 Mn in Series B from LeapFrog and Aavishkaar
The funding will allow the Pune-based platform to scale up MSME credit, rooftop solar financing, and microloan-against-property (LAP) businesses.
Venture Catalysts and Anicut Capital Invest INR 4.75 Cr Seed Capital in Attron Automotive
The Pune-based startup plans to use the raised funds for technological advancements and innovation.
Shraddha Kapoor Roped in as Co-Founder by Demi Fine Jewellery Startup Palmonas
Pune-based jewellery startup Palmonas provides a range of demi-fine jewellery made with stainless steel and sterling silver.