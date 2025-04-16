Peppermint Robotics Raises USD 4 Mn in Series A to Fuel Global Expansion With this round, the total funding raised by the company stands at INR 49 crore (USD 5.6 million).

Peppermint Robotics has secured INR 34 crore (~USD 4 million) in a Series A funding round led by JDSS, Enrison India Capital, Indian Angel Network (IAN), Vinners, and other angel investors.

The Pune-based robotics startup will use the capital to drive its expansion into European, Japanese, and Asia-Pacific markets, while also enhancing its proprietary technologies—Peppermint OS and Skateboard. With this round, the total funding raised by the company stands at INR 49 crore (USD 5.6 million).

"Today, as industries worldwide face increasing labor shortages and sustainability demands, our autonomous solutions are uniquely positioned to deliver both operational efficiency and environmental benefits," said Runal Dahiwade, Founder and CEO of Peppermint Robotics. "This funding will help us enhance product offerings, meet international compliances, and scale our operations globally."

Founded in 2019 by Runal Dahiwade at SINE IIT Bombay, Peppermint Robotics specialises in developing autonomous robots for commercial cleaning and industrial material handling. Its product suite includes floor-cleaning robots, smart docking stations, and an advanced operating platform. The systems are energy-efficient, cloud-connected, and supported by real-time analytics dashboards for data-driven decision-making.

Following a successful US launch in 2024, Peppermint now operates in six countries. The company's robots address critical issues like rising labor costs, high attrition, and workforce shortages. Backed by the proprietary Peppermint OS and the Skateboard electronics architecture, these easy-to-manage robots are built for practical deployment in complex environments.

Looking ahead, the company aims to strengthen its leadership and engineering teams, scale production and supply chains, and launch new offerings like a restroom-cleaning robot by 2026. As market demand for automation accelerates, Peppermint Robotics is poised to lead with multi-functional robots tailored for the next generation of smart infrastructure.
