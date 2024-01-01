Sharrp Ventures
Zouk Secures USD 10 Mn in Series B Funding Led by Aavishkaar Group
With the raised funds, the Mumbai-based brand aims to expand its exclusive brand outlets to 75 stores, enhance marketing efforts, strengthen its supply chain, and invest in talent across multiple areas.
The Good Bug Secures USD 3.5 Mn in Series A Extension to Drive Product Expansion
This funding round saw participation from Sharrp Ventures, the family office of Harsh Mariwala, chairman of Marico Group, alongside existing investors Fireside Ventures and co-founder Keshav Biyani.
Beauty Unicorn Purplle Closes USD 180 Mn Series F Funding, Expanding Stake for Existing Investors
The raised funding will enhance its mission to democratise beauty by leveraging technology for an improved shopping experience, making beauty products and services more accessible for all consumers.
Dermatology Startup Cureskin Secures USD 20 Mn in Series B Led by HealthQuad
With the fresh funding, the Bengaluru-based startup hopes to fuel its vision of expanding access to quality dermatological care in India leveraging AI built over millions of datasets.