Troovy, a Gurugram-based kids' nutrition-focused food brand, has raised INR 20 crore (USD 2.3 million) in its pre-Series A round led by Fireside Ventures. The round also saw participation from Sharrp Ventures, Spring Marketing Capital, and Veltis Capital.

The funds will be used to accelerate product development and expand the brand's distribution network across India.

Founded in 2021 by IIM Bangalore and Bain alums Aditya Mukherjee and Mansi Baranwal, Troovy emerged from a personal mission to provide their son Vihaan with healthier packaged food options. Their journey began with the launch of chemical-free, nutrition-packed ketchup, developed after over a year of rigorous trials.

Today, Troovy's offerings include high-protein chips and puffs, protein instant pasta and vermicelli, immunity-boosting sauces and spreads, and multi-millet protein milk mixes—crafted using dals, makhanas, green peas, and millets, without maida, refined sugar, palm oil, or chemical preservatives.

Commenting on the fundraise, the co-founders shared, "Nutrition deficiency in kids is increasing with the declining nutritional value of our soil, vegetables, and grains. Troovy aims to replace junk and chemicals in packaged food with clean nutrition, powered by the goodness of veggies, dals, millets, and nuts."

Mansi, who spearheads recipe development, ensures every product is nutrient-dense and clean-label, while Aditya drives the go-to-market and growth strategy. Their son Vihaan, along with his friends, acts as the brand's in-house taste tester—ensuring the products don't just meet nutrition standards but also win over young taste buds.

Ankita Balotia, Vice President at Fireside Ventures, noted, "While developing our nutrition thesis, we identified children's nutrition as a significant whitespace in the market. With passionate founders, products that perfectly balance taste and nutrition, and strong customer love, Troovy has emerged as a brand that genuinely connects with kids and parents alike."

Troovy competes in the growing kids' health food segment alongside brands like Slurrp Farm, Timios, and The Mumum Co. With this funding, it aims to further disrupt the category with clean, tasty, and kid-approved nutrition.