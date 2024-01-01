smartworks
News and Trends
Highlighting the Biggest Startup Fundings of the Week: Jun 7–14
From June 7 to June 14, the Indian startups listed below have raised the most money. Here is a brief summary of them:
Smartworks Gains USD 12 Mn Backing from Ananta Capital and Others
In 2019, Keppel Land contributed USD 25 million to the Gurugram-based startup's Series A fundraising round.
Smartworks Adds Vaishnavi Tech Park To Its Portfolio
The company aims to reach the INR 1000 crore revenue milestone this year
Leadership
This Co-Working Space Operator Focuses Only on Enterprises
Neetish Sarda, founder of Noida-based co-working provider Smartworks, shares how Indian co-working space is evolving