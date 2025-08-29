Supreme Court Dismisses NGO Appeal Against Smartworks The Court, in its order dated August 25, 2025, warned the NGO for attempting to mislead the judiciary with fabricated documents, including a false email.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

vecteezy

The Supreme Court of India has dismissed a civil appeal filed by New Delhi based NGO Infrastructure Watchdog, which had alleged irregularities against Smartworks Coworking Spaces Ltd.

The Court, in its order dated August 25, 2025, warned the NGO for attempting to mislead the judiciary with fabricated documents, including a false email.

The bench noted, "Heard learned senior counsel appearing for the parties at length. We are not inclined to interfere with the impugned order passed by the Securities Appellate Tribunal, Mumbai. The Civil Appeal is, accordingly, dismissed. Pending interlocutory application(s), if any, are disposed of."

This decision upholds the July 16, 2025 ruling of the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT), which had already dismissed the NGO's plea. SAT had reaffirmed that the SEBI had undertaken a detailed review and confirmed that Smartworks' declaration and documents were in order.

Despite the allegations, Smartworks' initial public offering witnessed robust investor interest. The issue was oversubscribed 13.45 times, including 24.4 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers category.

Neetish Sarda, Managing Director and Founder of Smartworks, said, "This verdict by the Hon'ble Supreme Court brings a conclusive end to a malicious attempt against our IPO and also reaffirms Smartworks' reputation for transparency, governance, and integrity. With the IPO successfully completed and our shares actively trading, investor confidence speaks for itself."

Infrastructure Watchdog had earlier moved SAT on July 8, 2025, alleging SEBI had failed to act on its complaints. The tribunal found no merit in the claims and dismissed the appeal, leading the NGO to approach the apex court.

Smartworks, a managed office platform, operates across 56 centres in 15 cities, with more than 12 million square feet under management. The company claims to cater to over 700 clients, including Fortune 500 companies, corporates, multinationals and startups.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Starting a Business

I Studied 233 Millionaires — These Are the 6 Habits That Made Them Rich

Entrepreneurship builds wealth faster than saving — if you master the right habits.

By Tom Corley
Starting a Business

Before You Build an AI Product, Ask These 3 Questions (Most Founders Don't)

Before launching a new product or service, this founder used three simple questions to test demand, pricing and reach — saving time, money and guesswork.

By Jeremy Gustine
News and Trends

Creativefuel Acquires Reddit-Focused Onemotion Group

The acquisition aims to expand Creativefuel's Reddit expertise, community engagement, and AI-era reputation management.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

boAt Partners with HrdWyr for Indigenous Chip, Tata Electronics to Handle Assembly

The new chip, called Indus 1011, is an MCU-class system-on-chip designed specifically for headset charging cases.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

Nvidia CEO Warns That 'Some Jobs' Will Disappear As the AI Chipmaker's Earnings Beat Estimates

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says that he expects the economy to be doing well in the future due to AI and automation.

By Sherin Shibu