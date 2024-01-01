Sparrow Capital
Wealth Management AI Startup Mili Raises USD 2 Mn Funding Led by Chiratae and BoldCap
With the raised funds, platform aims to enhance and accelerate its product, including expanding customisation capabilities, deepening integrations, scaling partnerships, and growing the engineering and customer success teams.
IndiaQuotient Leads INR 27 Cr Funding Round in Furnishka, Total Funding Reaches INR 45 Cr
Furnishka will use the funds to enhance product development, strengthen manufacturing, and expand geographically with six new stores. The company will also grow its furniture collections and create educational content for customers.
Convin Raises USD 6.5 Mn to Boost Team, Distribution, and AI Innovation in Southeast Asia
The Series A funding round was led by India Quotient, with participation from JSW Ventures and existing investors Kalaari Capital, Titan Capital Winners Fund, Sparrow Capital, and 9Unicorns.
Lab-Grown Jewellery Brand Aukera Jewellery Secures INR 26.7 Cr Funding Led by Fireside Ventures
The Bengaluru-based startup aims to deploy the raised funds for its expansion and general corporate purposes.