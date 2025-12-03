You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

ReplyAll Raises INR 6.8 Cr in First Funding Round

ReplyAll, a Bengaluru-based apparel brand focused on versatile all day clothing, has secured INR 6.8 crore (USD 750K) in its first funding round.

The investment was led by Sparrow Capital and Antler India, with additional participation from Bharat Founders Fund, DeVC and several D2C founders including Shantanu Deshpande, Revant Bhate, Ashish Goel, Sangeet Agarwal, Navin Parwal, Nikhil Bhandarkar and Arjun Vaidya.

The startup plans to use the funds for product development, strengthening its material and design pipeline and expanding its presence across key markets. ReplyAll aims to build advanced technical fabrics and adaptive designs that appeal to urban consumers looking for clothing suitable for multiple daily situations.

Founded by Rushabh Sanghavi, the startup is positioning itself within a new category it calls all day clothing. The concept focuses on garments designed for continuous use across work, movement, travel and daily activities. The first line for men features fabrics engineered for breathability, thermoregulation, sweat resistance and stretch, offering performance at the fibre level.

Mirror Security Raises USD 2.5 Mn Pre Seed Round

AI security startup Mirror Security has raised USD 2.5 million in pre seed funding from Sure Valley Ventures and Atlantic Bridge.

The startup said the fresh capital will help expand its engineering and AI security teams across Ireland, the US and India. It will also speed up product development in encrypted inferencing and secure fine tuning, while supporting immediate growth in US enterprise markets.

The company positions itself as a pioneer in GenAI native security. Its platform includes AgentIQ, which provides agentic security for both single task executors and multi agent systems. It also offers DiscoveR for automated red teaming and VectaX, which it describes as the first production ready fully homomorphic encryption engine built for AI workloads.

Mirror Security said enterprises integrating AI face increasing risks of data exposure during model training and inference. Its technology is designed to keep sensitive information confidential even while being processed by AI systems.

The company has also signed a strategic agreement with Inception AI, a G42 firm. Under this partnership, Mirror's security suite will be deployed across Inception's enterprise and government ecosystem to support secure and scalable AI adoption.