Spring Marketing Capital
Blume Ventures Leads USD 5.5 Mn Round in Lucira Jewelry
Lucira plans to channel the newly raised capital toward opening new retail stores, expanding its design studio, and strengthening its technology and hiring efforts.
Food Startup Cookd Raises Pre-Series A Funding Led by Spring Marketing Capital
The startup will channel the funds into strengthening its presence in Tamil Nadu, expanding into Kerala and Andhra Pradesh, and enhancing its offerings in masalas, gravies, and ready-to-use kits.
Troovy Bags INR 20 Cr to Expand Healthy Snacks for Kids
Troovy's pre-Series A round was led by Fireside Ventures, with additional participation from Sharrp Ventures, Spring Marketing Capital, and Veltis Capital.
Snack Brand Eat Better Co Raises INR 17 Cr Funding from Prath Ventures
The Jaipur-based startup, which earlier grabbed headlines for securing a deal at an INR 100 crore valuation on Shark Tank India from Namita Thapar, plans to utilise the fresh capital to expand its product line and double down on Q-commerce.