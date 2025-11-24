The round also saw participation from its existing investors Titan Capital Winners Fund, Arihant Patni and a group of angel backers.

FAE Beauty has secured INR 17 crore (USD 2 million) in a fresh funding round led by Spring Marketing Capital. The round also saw participation from its existing investors Titan Capital Winners Fund, Arihant Patni and a group of angel backers.

Founded by Karishma Kewalramani, a UC Berkeley graduate and a trained makeup artist, FAE Beauty aims to reshape colour cosmetics for Indian skin tones and textures.

Its popular products such as Lip Whip, Lush Blush and Eye Deal Kajal are designed to meet the needs of consumers looking for makeup that matches a wide range of Indian complexions. These products also include skincare elements like hydration support, anti pigmentation ingredients and smudge proof finishes, which appeal strongly to Gen Z and millennial buyers.

The Mumbai based brand plans to use the new funds to strengthen product innovation, introduce more face focused categories and expand its presence. It aims to grow across D2C platforms, online marketplaces, quick commerce services and offline stores.

According to Kewalramani, today's consumers expect makeup to combine performance, care and accurate shade representation.

FAE Beauty has seen steady growth with its products available on its website and platforms such as Amazon, Nykaa, Blinkit, Tira and Myntra. The brand has concentrated on key products in lip and eye segments and recently ventured into skin tints and other face items.

FAE Beauty competes with Indian brands such as Sugar Cosmetics, Kay Beauty, MyGlamm, Renee Cosmetics and Plum.