FAE Beauty Secures INR 17 Cr Funding Led by Spring Marketing Capital The round also saw participation from its existing investors Titan Capital Winners Fund, Arihant Patni and a group of angel backers.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Karishma Kewalramani

FAE Beauty has secured INR 17 crore (USD 2 million) in a fresh funding round led by Spring Marketing Capital. The round also saw participation from its existing investors Titan Capital Winners Fund, Arihant Patni and a group of angel backers.

Founded by Karishma Kewalramani, a UC Berkeley graduate and a trained makeup artist, FAE Beauty aims to reshape colour cosmetics for Indian skin tones and textures.

Its popular products such as Lip Whip, Lush Blush and Eye Deal Kajal are designed to meet the needs of consumers looking for makeup that matches a wide range of Indian complexions. These products also include skincare elements like hydration support, anti pigmentation ingredients and smudge proof finishes, which appeal strongly to Gen Z and millennial buyers.

The Mumbai based brand plans to use the new funds to strengthen product innovation, introduce more face focused categories and expand its presence. It aims to grow across D2C platforms, online marketplaces, quick commerce services and offline stores.

According to Kewalramani, today's consumers expect makeup to combine performance, care and accurate shade representation.

FAE Beauty has seen steady growth with its products available on its website and platforms such as Amazon, Nykaa, Blinkit, Tira and Myntra. The brand has concentrated on key products in lip and eye segments and recently ventured into skin tints and other face items.

FAE Beauty competes with Indian brands such as Sugar Cosmetics, Kay Beauty, MyGlamm, Renee Cosmetics and Plum.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Branding

Creating a Brand: How To Build a Brand From Scratch

Every business needs good branding to succeed. Discover the basics and key tips to building a successful brand in this detailed guide.

By John Williams
Innovation

It's Time to Rethink Research and Development. Here's What Must Change.

R&D can't live in a lab anymore. Today's leaders fuse science, strategy, sustainability and people to turn discovery into real-world value.

By Anantha Desikan
Marketing

How to Better Manage Your Sales Process

Get your priorities in order, and watch sales roll in.

By Tony Parinello
Business News

AI Agents Can Help Businesses Be '10 Times More Productive,' According to a Nvidia VP. Here's What They Are and How Much They Cost.

In a new interview with Entrepreneur, Nvidia's Vice President of AI Software, Kari Briski, explains how AI agents will "transform" the way we work — and sooner than you think.

By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

Passion-Driven vs. Purpose-Driven Businesses — What's the Difference, and Why Does It Matter?

Passion and purpose are both powerful forces in entrepreneurship, but they are not the same.

By Athalia Monae