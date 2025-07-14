Food Startup Cookd Raises Pre-Series A Funding Led by Spring Marketing Capital The startup will channel the funds into strengthening its presence in Tamil Nadu, expanding into Kerala and Andhra Pradesh, and enhancing its offerings in masalas, gravies, and ready-to-use kits.

Cookd, a consumer food brand based in Chennai, has raised INR 16 crore (approx. USD 2 million) in its pre-Series A funding round. The investment was led by Spring Marketing Capital, with contributions from Eternal Capital, Sun Icon Ventures, and PeerCheque.

The startup will channel the funds into strengthening its presence in Tamil Nadu, expanding into Kerala and Andhra Pradesh, and enhancing its offerings in masalas, gravies, and ready-to-use kits.

Aathitiyan V S, founder of Cookd, said the company sees strong demand in Kerala and Andhra Pradesh due to high engagement with its content in these regions. "With the fresh funds, we are building a new category of cooking products that combines authenticity, convenience, and control. Our goal is simple: help people cook more often and with joy," he said.

Cookd was founded in 2019 and provides a variety of cooking solutions, including biryani kits, spice mixes, and pastes. All products are made without preservatives and aim to deliver on taste, ease of use, and flexibility. They are available through direct-to-consumer platforms, physical retail outlets, and quick commerce services like Swiggy Instamart, Blinkit, and Zepto.

Currently operating in over 1,600 retail stores, Cookd leads the biryani kit segment in fast delivery platforms. The brand leverages a strong digital presence, engaging over 6 million followers and generating more than 150 million video views monthly. Its growth strategy combines content creation with consumer insight to build loyalty and drive innovation.
