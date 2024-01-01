The other side
A Hiker's Chronicle: Dr. Om Manchanda, MD, Dr. Lal PathLabs Has a Penchant for Summits
Dr Manchanda knows the importance of staying fit. He believes that no matter how busy one gets, it is essential to take a break and bask in nature.
The Uptempo: Debaditya Chaudhury on What It Takes to Play the Right Tune
The founder of Chowman, Debaditya Chaudhury, is a musician by heart. In fact, his office also houses his state of the art studio complete with sound proof walls.
The Entrepreneurial Smash: Rohit Arora Believes Fitness is a Way of Life
Co-founder of Biz2Credit, Rohit Arora, began playing badminton at a young age with his brother. What started as a pastime eventually converted into passion that continues to stay strong.
The Power Of Pedalling: How Rajeev Ranjan Became an Ardent Lover of Cycling
The chief of McDonald's India North & East credits his childhood friends for his love of cycling and calls the aerobic activity a treasure for life
Bend It Like Bipin; the Co-Founder and CEO Of MobiKwik Knows That All Work and No Play Makes Jack a Dull Boy
The avid football player entered the sports fraternity as a child and has not looked back since then
The Man Behind the Lens
Photography does revolve around numbers and maths too – be it the camera angle or timing of a good photograph. Vivek's love for traveling and photography made him pursue wildlife photography as a passion project along with his full-time corporate job.
Beyond just code: Capturing the Photographer behind the Entrepreneur
Anshul Bhagi on clicking the perfect shot
Jindal Stainless MD Loves Playing Tennis; Aims To Bolster His Game
It was under the stewardship of Abhyuday Jindal, Managing Director, Jindal Stainless, that the company strengthened its unique competitive advantage in the manufacturing of special stainless steel grades for nuclear and defence sectors.
Vertices Partners' Archana Khosla Burman Seeks Solace in Music
As a trained Indian classical music singer, Burman has been fortunate to be able to garner skills to sing, play and perform on different genres.
How Bike Riding and Gymming Keep Vishwas Shringi of Voylla Motivated
Entrepreneur India caught up with the entrepreneur to understand how he manages the rough terrain while riding a bike.
Hiver Founder Niraj Ranjan Seeks Solace in Music
The IIT Kharagpur alumnus found solace in music, as he started playing guitar around the same time when he started his entrepreneurial journey.
Lakhani Infinity Footcare MD Mayank Lakhani is an avid tennis player
Mayank Lakhani, Managing Director, Lakhani Infinity Footcare, has re-established the brand with a sheer focus on new designs and colours that catch the fancy of the younger generation.
How This Entrepreneur Shakes Off Professional Stress
Clap Global's Aarti Chhabria's other side reveals her to be a trained Bharatnatyam dancer.