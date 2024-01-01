The other side

Lifestyle

A Hiker's Chronicle: Dr. Om Manchanda, MD, Dr. Lal PathLabs Has a Penchant for Summits

Dr Manchanda knows the importance of staying fit. He believes that no matter how busy one gets, it is essential to take a break and bask in nature.

By Paromita Gupta
Lifestyle

The Uptempo: Debaditya Chaudhury on What It Takes to Play the Right Tune

The founder of Chowman, Debaditya Chaudhury, is a musician by heart. In fact, his office also houses his state of the art studio complete with sound proof walls.

Lifestyle

The Entrepreneurial Smash: Rohit Arora Believes Fitness is a Way of Life

Co-founder of Biz2Credit, Rohit Arora, began playing badminton at a young age with his brother. What started as a pastime eventually converted into passion that continues to stay strong.

Lifestyle

The Power Of Pedalling: How Rajeev Ranjan Became an Ardent Lover of Cycling

The chief of McDonald's India North & East credits his childhood friends for his love of cycling and calls the aerobic activity a treasure for life

News and Trends

Bend It Like Bipin; the Co-Founder and CEO Of MobiKwik Knows That All Work and No Play Makes Jack a Dull Boy

The avid football player entered the sports fraternity as a child and has not looked back since then

Lifestyle

The Man Behind the Lens

Photography does revolve around numbers and maths too – be it the camera angle or timing of a good photograph. Vivek's love for traveling and photography made him pursue wildlife photography as a passion project along with his full-time corporate job.

Lifestyle

Beyond just code: Capturing the Photographer behind the Entrepreneur

Anshul Bhagi on clicking the perfect shot

Lifestyle

Jindal Stainless MD Loves Playing Tennis; Aims To Bolster His Game

It was under the stewardship of Abhyuday Jindal, Managing Director, Jindal Stainless, that the company strengthened its unique competitive advantage in the manufacturing of special stainless steel grades for nuclear and defence sectors.

Lifestyle

Vertices Partners' Archana Khosla Burman Seeks Solace in Music

As a trained Indian classical music singer, Burman has been fortunate to be able to garner skills to sing, play and perform on different genres.

Lifestyle

How Bike Riding and Gymming Keep Vishwas Shringi of Voylla Motivated

Entrepreneur India caught up with the entrepreneur to understand how he manages the rough terrain while riding a bike.

Lifestyle

Hiver Founder Niraj Ranjan Seeks Solace in Music

The IIT Kharagpur alumnus found solace in music, as he started playing guitar around the same time when he started his entrepreneurial journey.

Lifestyle

Lakhani Infinity Footcare MD Mayank Lakhani is an avid tennis player

Mayank Lakhani, Managing Director, Lakhani Infinity Footcare, has re-established the brand with a sheer focus on new designs and colours that catch the fancy of the younger generation.

Entrepreneurs

The Man with a Pony & a Mallet

Decoding Naveen Jindal's love for Polo

Lifestyle

How This Entrepreneur Shakes Off Professional Stress

Clap Global's Aarti Chhabria's other side reveals her to be a trained Bharatnatyam dancer.