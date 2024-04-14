Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Spearheading GetVantage, one of the leading alternate financing companies in the country, Bhavik Vasa knows that sometimes entrepreneurial journey can get tough and stressful, but he has his own way of clearing his mind -- a few feet underwater.

What got you into scuba diving in the first place?

I have always been an adventure junkie and an explorer; as a Skydiver and Paragliding Pilot. I love being in nature and I prefer being outdoors for most of my vacation. In a similar quest for adventure, I first discovered Scuba diving in Bali, Indonesia in 2010 and I instantly fell in love with the underwater. There was no going back from there!

How often do you go scuba diving, and what are some of your favorite diving spots?

I go scuba diving but not as much as I would like to. I manage to do it 2 - 3 times a year. I make myself find time every December for a long 10-day dive-only trip to ensure I do justice to the diver in me. I have extensively scuba-dived across South East Asia like Krabi, Thailand, Bali, Indonesia, and various North and South Atolls of Maldives and also exotic Greek islands like Naxos and Santorini.

A diving spot you have on your bucket list yet to be ticked...

There are many and it's difficult to pinpoint one, but Raja Ampat in Indonesia is definitely a diving spot I would like to have ticked soon on my bucket list.

A fond memory you have of diving?

I would love to share two. The first one is diving with the dolphins, and swimming with the hammerhead whales, silvertip sharks, manta rays & turtles. Second is beautiful experience of scuba diving at night in Maldives last year.

What have you learned about yourself through this practice?

I have learned to not take myself too seriously. We are such a small species in this universe and when considered underwater, it's a whole different world altogether. I have understood that nature and life move on irrespective of anything and we cannot control everything in the world, hence I have learned to let go and enjoy life.

What does your fitness regime look like?

Variety is foundational to my fitness and exercise regime. It's more holistic and I enjoy alternating every few weeks between the gym, weight training, swimming, and various other sports.

Are there any similarities between being a diver and being an entrepreneur?

Both teach the importance of "Being in the moment" to just "Go with the Flow". And teach us to respect nature and all the things around us that are not in one's control. Importance of safety, taking care of your equipment and gear, being sharp and alert, following processes at all times and being calm, enjoying the journey.