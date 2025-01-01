Trends and news
News and Trends
India Leads Asia Pacific in AI Trust and Adoption
The country is not only embracing the technology at scale but also shaping a unique trust landscape where confidence and caution coexist
News and Trends
Spike AI Raises USD 1.9 Million in Pre-Seed Round
The company plans to use the funds to expand MAGI's application across websites, paid media, SEO, email, and influencer marketing
News and Trends
Built to Move
In the West, e-bikes outsell scooters and motorcycles, we're trying to create that same mindset here, says Kunal Gupta, co-founder, Emotorad
News and Trends
Neo Asset Management Announces First Close of INR 2,000 Cr Neo Secondaries Fund
The fund seeks to provide liquidity to early investors and shareholders in mature, high-growth private businesses