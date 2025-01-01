Trends and news

News and Trends

India Leads Asia Pacific in AI Trust and Adoption

The country is not only embracing the technology at scale but also shaping a unique trust landscape where confidence and caution coexist

By Entrepreneur Staff
Spike AI Raises USD 1.9 Million in Pre-Seed Round

The company plans to use the funds to expand MAGI's application across websites, paid media, SEO, email, and influencer marketing

Built to Move

In the West, e-bikes outsell scooters and motorcycles, we're trying to create that same mindset here, says Kunal Gupta, co-founder, Emotorad

Neo Asset Management Announces First Close of INR 2,000 Cr Neo Secondaries Fund

The fund seeks to provide liquidity to early investors and shareholders in mature, high-growth private businesses