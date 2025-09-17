The country is not only embracing the technology at scale but also shaping a unique trust landscape where confidence and caution coexist

India has taken the lead in artificial intelligence adoption across the Asia Pacific region, with 56 per cent of metro adults now using generative AI in 2025, according to new research from Forrester.

Indian consumers show some of the strongest AI literacy worldwide, with 63 per cent of adults describing themselves as knowledgeable about the technology. Only five per cent say they lack understanding, the lowest figure globally. Among younger generations, especially millennials, the grasp of AI concepts is even sharper, nearly 69 per cent demonstrate strong comprehension, making India's workforce one of the most tech-ready in the world.

This knowledge translates into rapid adoption. Generative AI usage has grown from 44 per cent in 2024 to 56 per cent this year, positioning India ahead of regional peers such as Australia and Singapore, where adoption rates remain far lower.

Even with growing trust, anxieties about digital safety remain prominent. Forty-five per cent of adults believe AI poses a serious threat to society, 73 per cent of Indians worry about online scams, 67 per cent about identity theft, and 66 per cent about deepfakes and misinformation.

Institutional trust shapes market opportunity

Indians place remarkable confidence in established players to manage AI risks. Fifty-eight per cent trust long-standing companies and big tech organisations, while 52 per cent also rely on highly regulated institutions. These levels are far higher than those seen in Australia and Singapore, where private-sector trust rarely exceeds 25 per cent. For businesses, this means that heritage brands and firms with strong regulatory track records are best positioned to succeed in the Indian market.

"Indian consumers are not just early adopters, they're discerning users who understand both AI's potential and its risks," said Vasupradha Srinivasan, principal analyst, Forrester. "This creates an environment where transparency, security, and institutional credibility become competitive differentiators."

Towards responsible AI

With 59 per cent of Indians calling for government regulation and 52 per cent trusting the national government to manage AI risks, the country appears well prepared for a framework of responsible AI adoption.

For enterprises, the takeaway is straightforward. Success in India will require balancing innovation with ethics, strengthening governance, and addressing consumer concerns head-on. Companies that rise to this challenge will find India not only a leading market but also a proving ground for global AI strategies.