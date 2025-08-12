Spike AI Raises USD 1.9 Million in Pre-Seed Round The company plans to use the funds to expand MAGI's application across websites, paid media, SEO, email, and influencer marketing

Spike AI, a startup developing an autonomous marketing intelligence platform, has raised USD 1.9 million in a pre-seed funding round led by Sorin Investments, co-founded by Sanjay Nayar and Angad Banga. Bay Area-based Principal Venture Partners and other strategic investors, including GSI, also participated.

Founded in 2024 by Deepesh Kumar and Shrestha Pratik, Spike AI aims to consolidate fragmented marketing tools into a single system capable of autonomously analysing channels, identifying bottlenecks, and implementing changes in real time. Its MAGI platform functions as an AI-driven growth team designed to deliver faster, measurable outcomes.

"The trillion-dollar marketing industry doesn't need more dashboards and tools; it needs intelligent orchestration," said Deepesh Kumar, CEO and Co-founder. "Spike AI delivers a 24/7 AI growth team, shipping measurable outcomes 10x faster."

Shrestha Pratik, CTO and Co-founder, said, "A lot of current AI focuses on speeding up old habits. But what if those habits were never ideal? Spike AI's MAGI is marketing's AlphaGo: adaptive, explainable, relentless."

According to the company, early users have recorded over 40 per cent increases in conversions. One early customer reportedly offered to acquire Spike AI before joining the funding round.

"Spike AI isn't just another SaaS tool. It's the first real attempt at building a 'marketing brain' that can replace bloated agency workflows and instinct-driven marketing with measurable, intelligent growth," said Mandar Dandekar, Partner at Sorin Investments. "We're excited to back a bold, technically sound team that's not just building software but reimagining the very foundation of how marketing works in the AI age."

Dr. Songyee Yoon, Managing Partner of Principal Venture Partners, added, "What drew us to Spike AI was its first-principles approach to a broken system. They aren't just adding AI to marketing. They're building an entirely new paradigm. We believe Spike AI's technology has the potential to be as fundamental to marketing as Salesforce's was to CRM."

The company plans to use the funds to expand MAGI's application across websites, paid media, SEO, email, and influencer marketing.
