By Reema Chhabda

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Ranbir Kapoor has been one of Bollywood's most bankable and versatile actors for almost 20 years. From Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani to Tamasha, he has given us films that will stay with us forever. He is known for both his subtle acting and his big-budget hits. After entertaining us for all these years on the big screens, his recent career graph adds a new role that is not connected to films. With the launch of his lifestyle brand, ARKS, Kapoor has now entered the business world with goals that align with his legacy in cinema.

The Origin of ARKS

Introduced in September 2025, ARKS is Kapoor's first business venture. ARKS is positioned as a luxury lifestyle brand that combines design, culture, and storytelling; it is by no means a vanity label. Its first collection features apparel, accessories, and sneakers for men and women, focused on functionality and style.

The Business Blueprint

Without sticking to just endorsements like other celebrity-backed brands, ARKS is created as a direct-to-consumer (D2C) company with scalability at its heart. Ranbir has hired a professional team to propel operations and expansion, proving that he is serious about his business endeavor rather than just making it a passion project.

Additionally, ARKS has set a high financial goal of generating ₹150 crore by FY26. The goal of Ranbir Kapoor's move is to create a sustainable, design-led business that can rival international lifestyle brands, not to create short-term buzz.

Why This Move Matters

Kapoor is the latest in a long line of Indian celebrities who are becoming business owners, including his wife and actress Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Virat Kohli, as well as Deepika Padukone, among others. However, ARKS is positioned differently as Ranbir is not going to concentrate on just one product line but he is developing a multi-vertical platform that blends with commerce and creativity.

Beyond Bollywood: A Parallel Legacy

At the age of 43, this is surely a turning point for Kapoor in both his career and life. Along with giving hits on the big screen, the actor is trying to build his business legacy in parallel with ARKS. If properly cultivated and grown, ARKS has the potential to become a lasting brand that surpasses the success of any one movie and solidifies Kapoor's standing in the industry.

The Larger Picture

In India, celebrities turning into entrepreneurs is not just about making money now, as today's customers do not run behind a celebrity face but the quality and credibility of the product. With ARKS, Ranbir Kapoor is expected to build a brand that blends high-end design with aspirations for global success. With his recent social media promotions, it seems like the YJHD actor is focused on making his brand bigger rather than 'just' converting his fans into his loyal customers.

With ARKS, Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is not leaving Bollywood behind, he is adding a new perspective to his identity and legacy.
Reema Chhabda is an overthinking writer from a small town who’s living her filmy dream in Bombay. She makes celebrities talk and spill the tea. With more than 7 years of experience, she is passionate about the world of cinema, spotlighting the industry's trends and cultural impact with finesse and flair.

