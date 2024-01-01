Trifecta Capital
Fashion Startup ZYOD Raises USD 18 Mn to Enter 40 New Countries
The Gurugram-based startup aims to deploy the raised funds for geographical expansion to 40 new countries. A portion of the funds will also go toward hiring personnel and developing new technologies.
Fintech Startup Fibe Raises USD 90 Mn in Series E Round Led by TR Capital, Trifecta Capital, and Others
The Pune-based platform aims to deploy the fresh funds to expand reach, strengthen technological infrastructure, and deepen its impact across India.
Fintech Platform RING Raises INR 100 Cr in Debt from Trifecta Capital
Utilising the Trifecta debt facility, the Mumbai-based OnEMi Technologies' consumer lending firm RING hopes to expand its balance sheet loan book and engage in on-lending.
Rupifi Raises $8 Million Venture Debt From Alteria Capital, Trifecta Capital And Innoven Capital
The fund raised is an extension of $25M Series A round that Rupifi announced in January 2022.