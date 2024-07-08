Ending Soon! Save 33% on All Access

Gurugram-based Care.fi Secures USD 2.6 Mn to Enhance Healthcare Fintech Solutions The raised capital will be used towards scaling its book size, expansion, enhancing the business, and strengthening the team size.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Vikrant Agrawal & Sidak Singh, Co-founders at Care.fi

Healthcare focused fintech startup Care.fi has announced the raising of USD 2 million (INR 16 crore) in debt capital from Trifecta Capital and an additional USD 0.6 million (INR 5 crore) from UC Inclusive Credit.

The raised capital will be used towards scaling its book size, expansion, enhancing the business, and strengthening the team size.

"We are going to deploy this funding across two major building blocks, i.e., expansion and growing the business and strengthening the team with fresh, relevant talent to achieve new milestones. We are already working with more than 50 renowned hospitals and have helped over 2,000 patients with their claims. With this funding, we will increase our presence and continue to invest in the betterment of healthcare fintech, especially for optimising the operational end of hospital management", said Vikrant Agrawal, Co-founder at Care.fi.

Founded in 2021 by Sidak Singh and Vikrant Agarwal, Care.fi is a fintech company offering smart financing solutions to hospitals, doctors, and allied suppliers.

The organisation facilitates easier operations and faster growth by attending to the financial needs of healthcare professionals and institutions.

The Gurugram-based startup has also received an NBFC licence within two years of operation.

Sidak Singh, Co-founder of Care.fi, added, "In the last financial year, our total disbursals increased by 4x, with cumulative disbursals reaching USD 48 million (INR 400 crore). The journey is upward only from here. Based on our understanding of the market and the pain points of the patients, we have seen that optimising the operational bit, especially for insurance at a time when patients are eager to wrap up payments and go home, is very important. We are now seeing this emerge as a fast-growing ecosystem, and we hope to continue improving it."
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
By Ash Mufareh
Entrepreneurs

This Unique Social Startup Helps in Offsetting Carbon Footprint

Verdoo, a free online tool, helps consumers fight climate change through online shopping

By John Stanly
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Telangana is Walking the Talk in AI With 52 Use Cases

The minister and the department are making large sets of data available to the public through its open data portal. They've also tied up to provide high-performance computing facilities, particularly to startups

By Paromita Gupta
Branding

Why Mom and Pop Stores Should Never Overlook Their Branding Strategy — And How They Can Outshine Retail Giants

Mom-and-pop stores today have as many opportunities as other businesses. If you own one, then it's time to make branding a priority to compete with your competitors.

By Zaheer Dodhia
News and Trends

GigaML Raises $3.6M To Help Enterprises Build LLMs As Powerful As GPT4

The funding round was led by Nexus Venture Partners, with participation from Y Combinator and Liquid 2 Venture, 8vdx and Prominent angels like Garry Tan (President and CEO YCombinator).

By Entrepreneur Staff