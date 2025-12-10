Dr. Paws and SuperBryn Raise Early-Stage Funding The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds.

Dr. Paws

Dr. Paws Secures USD 3.5 Mn to Expand Veterinary Clinics

Bengaluru-based veterinary clinic chain Dr. Paws has raised INR 29.3 crore (USD 3.5 million) in a pre-Series A funding round led by Chiratae Ventures. Existing investor Sauce participated in the round, along with venture debt from Trifecta Capital and Stride Ventures.

The clinic plans to use the funds to expand its clinic network in Bengaluru, adding 9 new locations by 2026. Dr. Paws will also enter new markets, including Hyderabad and Pune, and introduce at-home veterinary services along with private-label products such as treats, supplements, and pet food.

Founded by Udit Gadkary and Rakesh Santhapur, Dr. Paws operates clinics offering consultations, surgeries, diagnostics, and preventive care. It currently runs three 24x7 clinics in Bengaluru, with two more under construction. Since its launch, the chain has completed over 30,000 appointments and more than 800 surgeries.

It also plans to invest in technology for clinical workflows, customer management, and staff training while strengthening its leadership team.

Voice AI Startup SuperBryn Raises USD 1.2 Mn in Pre-Seed Round

Bengaluru-based voice AI startup SuperBryn has secured USD 1.2 million in a pre-seed funding round led by Kalaari Capital's CXXO initiative.

The round also included contributions from angel investors such as EaseMyTrip co-founder Rikant Pitti, Docket AI founder Arjun Pillai, Sanas AI founder Sharath Narayanan, BMH Group CEO Harish Manian, and actor Nivin Pauly.

The startup plans to use the funds to enhance product development, expand its engineering team, and scale early enterprise deployments.

Founded by Nikkitha Shanker and Neethu Mariam Joy, SuperBryn is developing an evaluation, observability, and self-learning layer for enterprise voice AI. Its platform monitors and improves the performance of voice agents in sectors like healthcare, financial services, and insurance. By reducing failure rates in live environments, the firm aims to help enterprises move from pilot programs to full-scale production.

SuperBryn is currently targeting global clients, with a focus on the US market.
