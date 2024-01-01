Venture Highway
General Catalyst Raises USD 8 Bn to Support Global Startup Innovation
General Catalyst aims to allocate USD 4.5 billion to core VC funds, USD 1.5 billion to its creation strategy for new companies, and USD 2 billion for separately managed accounts from its recent capital raise.
Former Venture Highway Investor Aviral Bhatnagar Introduces AJVC to Support Early-Stage Indian Startups
With a deep understanding of the enterprise software and artificial intelligence sectors, Bhatnagar's experience is set to drive AJVC's focus on pre-seed investments, filling a critical funding gap in India's startup ecosystem.
Wedding Services Startup Meragi Raises USD 9.1 Mn in Series A Round Led by Accel
The Bengaluru-based startup aims to deploy the raised funds towards expanding into new markets, launching new business verticals, and enhancing technology solutions for customers.
Exly Secures USD 6.2 Mn Funding Led by Chiratae Ventures and Others
Gurugram and California-based Exly aims to deploy the raised funds for product development, customer acquisition and empowering entrepreneurs to maximise earnings.