Aviral Bhatnagar's AJVC Closes INR 100 Cr Fund to Back India's Pre-Seed Startups The fund is set to support 12-15 pre-seed startups annually, with a focus on artificial intelligence (AI), software-as-a-service (SaaS), and consumer technology.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Aviral Bhatnagar

Aviral Bhatnagar's A Junior VC (AJVC) has successfully closed its first INR 100 crore fund, marking a significant milestone in India's early-stage investment landscape.

The fund is set to support 12-15 pre-seed startups annually, with a focus on artificial intelligence (AI), software-as-a-service (SaaS), and consumer technology.

Bhatnagar, formerly an investor at Venture Highway, launched AJVC after his previous firm was acquired by Silicon Valley-based General Catalyst in June 2024. The fund is backed primarily by domestic capital, with limited partners including Indian family offices, tech unicorn founders, and senior investment executives.

AJVC follows a structured investment strategy, offering INR 1.5 crore for a 9% equity stake. So far, it has backed nine pre-seed startups across AI, B2B, consumer brands, and consumer tech. Notably, some investments have been made in non-traditional startup hubs like Assam and Jharkhand.

The closing of AJVC's fund comes at a time when MicroVCs are playing an increasing role in bridging the early-stage funding gap in India. According to Blume's Indus Valley report, investors are becoming more selective, making such funds crucial for emerging ventures.

Since its launch, AJVC claims to have received over 5,500 applications, signaling strong demand for pre-seed capital and reinforcing its position as a key player in India's startup ecosystem.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Management

Here's How You Can Identify, Track, and Address Risks Before They Affect Your Business

Riskify ensures risk management isn't a guessing game.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business News

Citigroup Mistakenly Credited a Customer with $81 Trillion Instead of $280: 'Inputting Error'

An employee caught the mistake quickly, but the bank has recently made other errors that have drawn scrutiny and fines from regulators.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

HP Is Laying Off Up to 2,000 Employees 'All Over the Company'

HP is aiming to save $300 million through job cuts by October.

By Sherin Shibu
Marketing

The Role of After-sale Services in Driving Customer Loyalty for Brands

It is the responsibility of the brand to offer timely service to customers and resolve the issue as soon as possible

By Nitin Malhotra
News and Trends

Servify Boosts Funding with INR 84 Cr Investment Led by Bajaj Holdings, Trifecta, and Innoven Capital

Servify specialises in providing brand-authorised after-sales support for a range of consumer electronics, including mobile phones, personal gadgets, and home appliances.

By Entrepreneur Staff