The fund is set to support 12-15 pre-seed startups annually, with a focus on artificial intelligence (AI), software-as-a-service (SaaS), and consumer technology.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Aviral Bhatnagar's A Junior VC (AJVC) has successfully closed its first INR 100 crore fund, marking a significant milestone in India's early-stage investment landscape.

The fund is set to support 12-15 pre-seed startups annually, with a focus on artificial intelligence (AI), software-as-a-service (SaaS), and consumer technology.

Bhatnagar, formerly an investor at Venture Highway, launched AJVC after his previous firm was acquired by Silicon Valley-based General Catalyst in June 2024. The fund is backed primarily by domestic capital, with limited partners including Indian family offices, tech unicorn founders, and senior investment executives.

AJVC follows a structured investment strategy, offering INR 1.5 crore for a 9% equity stake. So far, it has backed nine pre-seed startups across AI, B2B, consumer brands, and consumer tech. Notably, some investments have been made in non-traditional startup hubs like Assam and Jharkhand.

The closing of AJVC's fund comes at a time when MicroVCs are playing an increasing role in bridging the early-stage funding gap in India. According to Blume's Indus Valley report, investors are becoming more selective, making such funds crucial for emerging ventures.

Since its launch, AJVC claims to have received over 5,500 applications, signaling strong demand for pre-seed capital and reinforcing its position as a key player in India's startup ecosystem.