Negen Capital and Vyom Wealth Lead INR 36 Cr Funding Round for Waste Management Startup WeVOIS

Founded by Abhishek Gupta and Abhinav Shekhar Vashistha, WeVOIS is pioneering sustainable solutions such as textile waste recycling facilities and bio-CNG plants to convert wet waste into clean energy.

By Entrepreneur Staff
KisaanSay, House of Chikankari, and GreenStitch Raise Significant Funds to Propel Growth and Innovation

The Indian startups listed below have successfully raised capital to drive their growth and expansion plans, marking significant milestones in their respective industries.

Warmup Ventures Launches INR 300 Cr Fund II to Back Deeptech, Climate, and Sustainability Startups

The fund plans to invest INR 5-7 crore each in 25-30 early-stage startups, with significant provisions for follow-on rounds.

LetsDressUp and Nitro Commerce Get Early-Stage Funding

The Indian startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.