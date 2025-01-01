YourNest Venture Capital

Tech Startups ThinkMetal, MetaShot, and MedMitra AI Raise Early-Stage Capital

Indian startups listed below have revealed details of their latest funding rounds, fueling their growth.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Klassroom Edutech and CargoFL Raise Early-Stage Funding

The startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.

MeitY Grants INR 2 Cr to 5 Startups, While YourNest Backs Superfone with USD 1.9 Mn Funding

The startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.

Data Security Startup Induz Raises USD 780K Funding Led by YourNest

Induz will use the funding to obtain industry certifications, develop proprietary hardware, hire specialised engineers, and launch Confidential IAM and integrated data delivery solutions, enhancing its secure infrastructure offerings.