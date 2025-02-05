Dreamfly Innovations, Fitspire, and Presage Insights Raise Early-Stage Funding

The following startups have announced their latest investment rounds:

Dreamfly Innovations Secures USD 1.4 Mn Seed Funding

Bengaluru-based Dreamfly Innovations, a provider of high-power-density battery technology for drones, aviation, and aerospace, has raised USD 1.4 million (INR 12 crore) in a seed funding round led by Avaana Capital, with participation from Sunicon Ventures and other existing investors.

The investment will bolster Dreamfly's production capabilities, team expansion, and R&D efforts. Founded in 2022 by Kajal Shah and Dr Saurabh Markandeya, both alumni of IIT Bombay and IISc, the company has filed two patents for its fire-resistant and thermal-efficient battery technologies.

Dreamfly caters to high-profile clients, including Tata Advanced Systems Ltd, L&T, General Aeronautics, and Neosky India. Its innovations address the challenges of drone OEMs, such as limited battery lifespan, evolving technology requirements, and safety concerns.

Key advancements include a thermal case design that reduces operating temperatures by 20°C, lightweight cell stacks for optimised drone performance, and graphene-based batteries for agricultural drones. The company's sub-zero temperature batteries operate efficiently at -30°C, making them ideal for high-altitude applications.

Kajal Shah, Co-founder and CEO, highlighted the growing demand for advanced batteries as drones gain traction across sectors like agriculture, logistics, and geospatial mapping. "This funding is a milestone in our journey to create sustainable, innovative products," she stated.

Fitspire Eyes Global Expansion with Fresh USD 1 Mn Funding Round

Fitspire, a Delhi-based family health nutrition and protein supplements brand, has raised USD 1 million in a bridge round, valuing the startup at over INR 100 crore. The funding was led by Anant Agarwal, promoter of McDonald's India (North and East), along with MM Agrawal Group (MMG) and angel investors from AKG Financials.

The fresh capital will fuel market expansion, brand building, and the launch of innovative product lines under the 'House of Protein' banner, including protein shakes, chips, and bakery products.

Founded in 2020 by Vipen Jain along with Nidhi Jain and Hinah Sawhne, Fitspire caters to various segments, including sports nutrition, vitals, healthy snacking and personal wellness.

The brand claims to have quickly become a prominent player in the protein health sector, specialising in vegan and vegetarian products.

"Our goal is to make healthy eating convenient, accessible, and enjoyable for everyone. This investment will serve as a catalyst for Fitspire's next phase of growth. We plan to strategically allocate these funds to drive expansion across new product lines, accelerate our quick commerce capabilities, strengthen our offline business initiatives, and explore international business opportunities. Our sales have already seen significant growth of over 150% this year, driven by increased consumer demand," said Vipen Jain, Founder and CEO of Fitspire.

Presage Insights Secures INR 5.6 Cr Seed Funding

Noida-based IoT and AI-driven predictive maintenance provider, Presage Insights, has raised INR 5.6 crore in a seed funding round led by YourNest Venture Capital under the YourNest-SanchiConnect Velocity Program 2024.

The funds will be used to scale operations, expand market presence, and advance innovation in predictive maintenance. "This investment fuels our mission to redefine industrial maintenance. With AI-driven diagnostics and Generative AI insights, we aim to make machines more reliable globally," said Aman Bhambra, Co-founder and CEO of Presage Insights.

Founded in 2021 by Bhambra, Atul Sharma, and Kamalpreet Singh Sidhu, the company offers a platform that integrates IoT sensors with cloud-based software for real-time machine health monitoring. Its predictive solutions help manufacturers reduce failures, extend equipment lifespan, and save up to USD 6,000 per machine annually.

Serving clients like Adani, BPCL, and Kansai Nerolac, Presage Insights plans to expand into the Middle East, South America, and South Asia. The company is committed to creating intelligent, data-driven manufacturing ecosystems for greater efficiency and sustainability.