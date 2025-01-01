Z21 Ventures

News and Trends

The Honest Home Company and The Energy Company Secure Fresh Funding to Drive Innovation

The following brands have announced their latest investment rounds.

News and Trends

z21 Ventures Raises USD 20 Mn in First Close of Second Fund

Founded in 2022 by a team of IIT Kharagpur alumni—Raj Singh, Abhinav Shashank, Jyotika Gupta, and Sudarshan Ravi Jha—z21 Ventures is dedicated to investing in the pre-seed and seed stages, focusing on key segments such as artificial intelligence, enterprise software, and healthcare.

News and Trends

Perceptyne, ellementry, and neuro42 Raise Early-Stage Funding

Here are the Indian startups that announced early-stage funding rounds.

News and Trends

Lithium Battery Startup Pointo, Jaipur Watch Company, and Influencer Marketing Startup vHub.ai Secure Early-Stage Funding

Here are the Indian startups that announced early-stage funding rounds.