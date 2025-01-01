Z21 Ventures
News and Trends
The Honest Home Company and The Energy Company Secure Fresh Funding to Drive Innovation
The following brands have announced their latest investment rounds.
News and Trends
z21 Ventures Raises USD 20 Mn in First Close of Second Fund
Founded in 2022 by a team of IIT Kharagpur alumni—Raj Singh, Abhinav Shashank, Jyotika Gupta, and Sudarshan Ravi Jha—z21 Ventures is dedicated to investing in the pre-seed and seed stages, focusing on key segments such as artificial intelligence, enterprise software, and healthcare.
News and Trends
Perceptyne, ellementry, and neuro42 Raise Early-Stage Funding
Here are the Indian startups that announced early-stage funding rounds.
News and Trends
Lithium Battery Startup Pointo, Jaipur Watch Company, and Influencer Marketing Startup vHub.ai Secure Early-Stage Funding
Here are the Indian startups that announced early-stage funding rounds.