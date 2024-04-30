Here are the Indian startups that announced early-stage funding rounds.

Lithium Battery Startup Pointo Raises INR 6.2 Cr Seed Funding

Lithium battery startup Pointo has announced the raising of INR 6.2 crore in a seed round led by Equirus InnovateX Fund (EIF).

In Tier II and higher cities, the company is targeting the issue of poor acceptance in this segment due to operational and financial challenges, with an initial focus on financing and adoption of lithium batteries for e-rickshaw proprietors.

Riki Biswas, founder and CEO of Pointo, said, "At Pointo, we strive to replicate this impact with the introduction of lithium-ion batteries. By offering higher mileage and reducing the cost of capital, we aim to potentially triple or quadruple e-rickshaw drivers' take-home income."

Launched by Biswas and Gaurav Jindal, Pointo claims that it grew 7x in the last 12 months and plans to expand its physical centers to include more than 10 cities over the next 12 months.

Jaipur Watch Company Secures INR 1.6 Cr in Revenue-Based Financing

Jaipur Watch Company, a luxury watch microbrand, announced that it has secured INR 1.6 crore in revenue-based financing from Klub.

The platform plans to use the funds raised for marketing and inventory-related activities to enhance its position in the luxury watch market.

Since its founding in 2019, Klub has made 1,700 investments in over 650 brands in India and the UAE, including Chumbak, Bluestone, BluSmart, Third Wave Coffee, and Berrylush. For companies in any stage of growth—early, growth, and late—it offers a range of financing structures to pay for ongoing marketing, inventory, and capital expenditures.

vHub.ai Raises Undisclosed Seed Funding

Influencer marketing startup vHub.ai has raised undisclosed funding in a seed round from a clutch of investors, including Z21 Ventures and Start Up India Seed Fund Scheme.

Several existing early-stage angel investors who supported Vhub's initial launch and development phases have also participated in the round.

The raised funds will be used to advance the company's AI technologies to deepen influencer discovery analytics and enable more precise connections between brands and influencers. vHub.ai also plans to develop additional tools to better understand their audience on their social media pages and devise marketing strategies around that.

"This funding not only validates our vision but also empowers us to accelerate our innovations, making influencer marketing as measurable and reliable as traditional digital marketing," said Sachin Modi, CEO of vHub.ai.

Founded in 2021 by Sachin Modi and Rajesh Jagasia, vHub.ai's AI-driven SaaS platform provides tools for easy discovery of the right content creators and effective strategies, enabling brands to optimize and precisely target their visibility on these social media platforms.

Over the next three years, the platform plans to develop additional features on its platform, scale its reach to thousands of brands, and expand its presence in key international markets.