RISA Labs, an AI-driven healthtech startup, has raised USD 11.1 million in a funding round co-led by Cencora Ventures and Optum Ventures.

The round included participation from Oncology Ventures, Z21 Ventures, and Ventureforgood founder John Simon, along with existing investor Binny Bansal, co-founder of Flipkart.

The company had earlier secured USD 3.5 million in seed funding in April last year.

The fresh capital will be used to scale product development, expand deployments with hospitals and cancer care networks, and support customer onboarding across the US healthcare system.

Founded in 2024 by Kshitij Jaggi and Kumar Shivang, the company is building an AI operating system focused on cancer care.

RISA Labs offers a platform called BOSS, or Business Operating System as a Service. The system uses AI agents, large language models, and twins to break down administrative workflows into smaller tasks, automating processes that are manual and time intensive.

A key focus area for the startup is reducing prior authorisation delays in oncology treatment. Such delays affect many cancer patients and can slow down access to care. By automating clinical and administrative workflows, the platform aims to improve coordination between providers and speed up treatment decisions.

RISA Labs targets oncology providers managing workflows involving diagnostics, treatment planning, approvals, and patient coordination.

Indian companies working on AI-led healthcare workflows include Innovaccer, Qure.ai, Predible Health, and Onco.com.