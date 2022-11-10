Gauri Khan Designs Forays Into E-Commerce With Tata CLiQ Luxury

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Tata CLiQ Luxury, the luxury lifestyle platform, has partnered with interior expert and designer Gauri Khan to launch her brand Gauri Khan Designs, exclusively available on the platform.

The brand was born from Gauri Khan's long-standing passion for designing spaces and aims to become a one-stop destination for everything interior. Her design philosophy is a blend of her personality and art, with an emphasis on everything that is elegant yet imaginative. As the most sought-after interior designer in the country, for Gauri Khan, it's all about designing her products meticulously so that they are practical yet luxurious. The brand's flagship Mumbai store houses a variety of curated pieces across categories. To expand the reach further and make her designs and creations available to a larger audience, the brand has forayed in the e-commerce space for the first time with its launch on Tata CLiQ Luxury.

The platform will offer easy access to an extensive selection of Gauri Khan Designs soft furnishings and accessories, including rugs, cushions, bed linens, trays, breakfast trays, glassware, cheese platters, artwork, coasters, small sculptures, candle holders, table lamps, side tables, trolleys, pouffes, among others. In addition, consumers can also shop from a range of marble accessories, which include cheese platters, planters, candle stands, artifacts, and more.

Commenting on the launch, Gitanjali Saxena, Business Head, Tata CLiQ Luxury, said, "Our existing home category on the platform includes a wide range of products, from décor to serve ware and more. As we strive to expand and strengthen our home category, we are thrilled to exclusively launch Gauri Khan Designs on our platform. A coveted interior designer, Gauri Khan has carved a niche for herself in the realm of interior designing and her creations are known for their exquisite design aesthetics."

Speaking about this partnership, interior designer and producer, Gauri Khan said, "Tata CLiQ Luxury is India's leading luxury lifestyle platform that offers an engaging and elevated online shopping experience for customers. Through this partnership, Gauri Khan Designs will now be able to reach and be accessible to consumers across the country who are looking at revamping their spaces. We look forward to a fruitful partnership."

Tata CLiQ Luxury offers premium and luxury brands across a range of categories, including accessories, apparel, beauty and fragrances, fashion, gourmet, handbags, home, sneakers and footwear, stationery and watches.

Gauri Khan Designs was founded in 2013 in Mumbai. She has extended her design philosophy from interiors to also include commercial spaces such as retail outlets, restaurants, spas, hotels, show apartments and turnkey projects. Apart from this, Gauri Khan Designs is also involved in product designs, branding, endorsements and working with international designers and collaborating with local craftsmen.