Gauri Khan: Mannat And Beyond

Recently, Tata CLiQ Luxury, the luxury lifestyle platform, partnered with interior expert and designer Gauri Khan to launch her brand Gauri Khan Designs, exclusively available on the platform. With this, Gauri Khan Designs forayed into the e-commerce space in order to reach a larger audience, allowing consumers to shop from a wide selection of Gauri's favourite designs in soft furnishings and accessories to amp up their space in a manner that reflects their individuality.

Gauri Khan

But collaborations and e-commerce aside, how did Gauri's journey into this space begin?

"My journey in interior design started when I was designing our house, Mannat. I received several compliments from all my family and friends, which motivated me to take the plunge and pursue interior designing as a profession. This eventually led me to start my brand, Gauri Khan Designs which kick-started my entrepreneurship journey as well. I launched the brand in 2013, with the goal of it becoming a one-stop shop for everything interior," explains Gauri. Growing up, she had always felt that design and curating came effortlessly to her. She has a background in graphic design and has dabbled with charcoal and oil painting on canvas, which allowed her to enhance her aesthetic sense and skill.

Gauri's design philosophy is to continuously strike a balance between her personality and art. She ensures that her designs are not only aesthetically pleasing but also meet practical needs. It's been quite an eventful journey for her, and her team comprises interior designers and architects with whom they have managed to execute projects all over India such as restaurants, spas, celebrity homes, and designled collaborations with Indian and international brands.

But in a constantly changing world, one has to evolve and grow themselves and their craft. For Gauri, the objective is to deliver something excellent, not just satisfactory, and for that, she aims to constantly learn and update herself on what's going on in the world of design, both globally and locally. "Reading, absorbing, and meeting people relevant to my field all add to my learning. My extensive travels to numerous countries also fuel my creativity as I experience different cultures, architectural styles, natural beauty, and unique landscapes in each place, which helps broaden my design sensibilities," she tells us.

And among all the wonderful architectural monuments around the world, her favourite is closer home, the Taj Mahal in Agra. As Gauri says, "It's ethereal to look at every single time and is unlike anything else in the world architecturally."

