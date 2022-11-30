Tamannaah Bhatia: The New Entrepreneur On The Block

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

With recent box office successes such as F3 and Seetimaarr, and with three projects which released in September alone, Tamannaah Bhatia seems to be on a roll. Madhur Bhandarkar's Babli Bouncer, Netflix's Plan A Plan B and the Telugu release, Gurthunda Seethakalam all released recently, along with which she shall also be seen in Amazon Prime Video's series Jee Karda. But apart from playing a range of interesting and quirky characters, Tamannaah has made her foray into the world of entrepreneurship too by investing in SUGAR Cosmetics as an equity partner and was seen in an ad campaign with the founder and Shark Tank India judge Vineeta Singh along with superstar Ranveer Singh.

"My bond with make-up is unique because it is how I have discovered how to love myself, how to enhance what I have and work it through the days when I don't feel as good. So I understand the relevance make up has in my life and the lives of so many other women. So when this opportunity came by it meant much more to me than just a commercial association also because I wanted to be involved in a brand which caters to Indian people and is designed keeping Indian skin types in mind and also the weather conditions," Tamannaah explained.

Although she comes from a business background, the actor was always creatively aligned and didn't explore the entrepreneurship space but is excited to be part of it now. She had a chat with Vineeta about skin, make up and the way Tamannaah wanted the audience to know about her not only through her work but also her interests which are largely in the beauty space. A strong factor why she associated with Vineeta was because she felt Vineeta's 'heart and mind were together, which is why this brand has reached out to many more people compared to others.' Tamannaah also understood that Vineeta really gets the fact about Indian people's skin type requiring certain specific kind of products.

As far as her movie projects are concerned, she plays a female bouncer in Babli Bouncer on Disney Hotstar +. "We've seen all kinds of emotionally strong female characters on screen, but whenever a women is supposed to play a physically tougher role it comes across with a lot of baggage and clichés that people expect, like she should be totally muscle bound. I hope that Babli Bouncer breaks all these stereotypes in a fun manner," says Tamannaah. She loved the script from the beginning and the fact that it was being made by Madhur Bhandarkar, who has always had strong female characters in his movies and is a feminist himself. During shooting, what took her by surprise was that Bhandarkar has a funny bone and is an easy going person.

Tamaannah also had the intriguingly titled Plan A Plan B which released on Netflix, where she starred opposite Riteish Deshmukh. In the film, she plays a matchmaker who crosses paths with Deshmukh, who is a successful divorce lawyer. The film also stars influencer and comedian Kusha Kapila whose online content Tamannaah said she has always been fond of and they both developed a close bond while shooting for the film.