I n a world where social media churns out content faster than ever, few creators manage to carve a niche that's both witty and impactful. Enter Saloni Gaur, the comedy queen who has redefined satire in India's digital landscape. From mimicking everyday quirks to tackling social issues with humor, she has emerged as a trailblazer in online content creation. But was this always the plan? Not quite. "I never really planned to be a content creator," Saloni admits. "Before this, I was just a student at Delhi University, reading newspapers because my father insisted and discussing news over dinner." Little did she know that these discussions would shape her ability to analyze, comment, and, eventually, entertain with a unique mix of political satire and humor.

What started as a casual attempt at making videos soon turned into a full-fledged career. "I would make short videos on social issues, pop culture, and daily life—often using satire to present my thoughts," she recalls. But when her characters, especially Nazma Aapi, started gaining popularity, she realized she was onto something bigger.

"The turning point came when my videos started going viral, and I saw an opportunity to turn this into something bigger." The transition wasn't without challenges. Content creation, particularly in satire, is a largely male-dominated space. "People would ask me, what sort of a job is this?," she laughs. But the skepticism didn't deter her.

So, what's her secret? "It's a mix of observation, spontaneity, and structured creativity," she says. Her process starts with identifying a relatable or thought-provoking topic. "If a house help fits the narrative, I build the script around her. If it's a trending issue, I experiment with sketches, monologues, or reactions."

From a college student with a hobby to a trailblazing satirist, Saloni Gaur is proof that humor is not just entertainment—it's a powerful tool for change. And she's only just getting started.