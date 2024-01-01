Creator: Aesop For Entrepreneurs

Alexander F. Goldsborough previously researched entrepreneurship at OECD (The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) and was an Associate Professor of Practice at the China campus of Liverpool University (XJTLU). He is now the creator of Aesop For Entrepreneurs and the author of Creativity, Strategy and Leadership for Entrepreneurs. Visit" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">www.aesopforentrepreneurs.com for more information.