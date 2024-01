Chad Wolpert holds an MBA from Leipzig University in Germany, specialising in the promotion and development of SMEs.

Chad Wolpert holds an MBA from Leipzig University in Germany, specialising in the promotion and development of SMEs. He has his own successful entrepreneurial experience, as well as experience in the business consulting domain. He currently serves as the Head of Operations at, a UK based start-up using artificial intelligence and neuroscience to provide one of the world’s most effective learning experiences.