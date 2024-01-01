David Seinker
Founder, The Business Exchange
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Why South African Businesses Are Choosing to Operate From Mauritius
Mauritius used to be all about its beaches. Today, it's becoming a big business player, not only in Africa, but on a global scale. Here's why.
How Partner Elite Helped My Business Grow
David Seinker, CEO of The Business Exchange, talks about his journey with Raizcorp's Partner Elite division and how it contributed to the growth and success of his business.