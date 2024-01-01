David Seinker

Founder, The Business Exchange

David Seinker’s career started at a property group, where he managed a portfolio of assets worth half a billion rand and a team of 200. He later identified a need for a flexible office brand in SA that would offer businesses flexible lease options and access to funding and networks, establishing The Business Exchange in 2014. With four properties spread across 10 000m2 in Johannesburg and a fifth opening soon in Mauritius, TBE is planning 50 more spaces across Africa.

Latest

Growth Strategies

Why South African Businesses Are Choosing to Operate From Mauritius

Mauritius used to be all about its beaches. Today, it's becoming a big business player, not only in Africa, but on a global scale. Here's why.

Growth Strategies

How Partner Elite Helped My Business Grow

David Seinker, CEO of The Business Exchange, talks about his journey with Raizcorp's Partner Elite division and how it contributed to the growth and success of his business.

