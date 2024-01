Founder: EBonoko Holdings

Emannuel Bokono is the founder of EBonoko Holdings. In 2017 he was named the KIA Young Business Achiever of the year, Entrepreneur of the Year at the SA Men of the Year Awards, African Hero of the Month by ReelAfrican.com, and listed on the Forbes Africa 30UNDER30 Entrepreneurs to look out for. Visit" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">www.ebokonoholdingsltd.co.za