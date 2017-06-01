Jeff Broth

Jeff Broth, a business writer and advisor. Consulted for SMB owners and entrepreneurs for 7 years now. Mainly covering finance, stocks and emerging fintech trends.

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Technology

Why You Should Use a Time Clock App in Your Business

Do you need a user-friendly, strategy to help you keep track of your employees and their schedules? Here is why you should try a time clock app:

Starting a Business

How To Keep Big Ideas From Being Big Failures

Simple, Yet Effective Business Advice from Clients on Demand Founder, Russ Ruffino.

Marketing

3 Companies With Memorable Slogans, And How To Create Your Own

Three companies that have enjoyed these benefits as a result of creating memorable business slogans are Nike, Carlsberg, and Apple. Let's look at each one now.

Starting a Business

Entrepreneurs And Gamblers: Shared Traits

Add in the all-important role of luck in both business and gambling and we can further reinstate the point that entrepreneurship might be even closer to actual gambling than one may imagine.

Growth Strategies

Can We Make The Rand Grand Again?

The USD/ZAR currency pair (US Dollar/South African rand) is closely correlated with the EUR/ZAR (Euro/South African rand) with an 83.9% correlation.

Marketing

Great Places To Take Your Clients When Networking

Are you hoping to make a lasting impression on your client? Maybe you are trying to woo a new client? If that's the case, you're going to want to read on and check out these great places that are ideal for taking your clients to.

More Authors You Might Like

Loading...