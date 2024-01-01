Jennifer de Mata
Founder and MD: Strata-g Labour Solutions
Compassion In The Workplace Achieves Better Results Than Discipline
Management should consider being compassionate when dealing with employees and not too quick to institute disciplinary action under certain circumstances. Here's how to tell the difference.
Don't Promise Service Excellence If You Can't Deliver It
In a world characterised by fierce competition for market share, the quality of the services an organisation provides is often its only differentiating factor. The truth is, while most organisations preach service excellence, few deliver it.