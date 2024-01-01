Jennifer de Mata

Founder and MD: Strata-g Labour Solutions

A respected and experienced labour law practitioner who helps businesses maximise their human capital potential, Jennifer Da Mata is the founder and MD of Strata-g Labour Solutions. Visit www.strata-g.co.za 

Leadership

Compassion In The Workplace Achieves Better Results Than Discipline

Management should consider being compassionate when dealing with employees and not too quick to institute disciplinary action under certain circumstances. Here's how to tell the difference.

Growth Strategies

Don't Promise Service Excellence If You Can't Deliver It

In a world characterised by fierce competition for market share, the quality of the services an organisation provides is often its only differentiating factor. The truth is, while most organisations preach service excellence, few deliver it.

